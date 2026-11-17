Blake Shelton has a daily routine with Gwen Stefani’s sons that he looks forward to every afternoon, even if one part of it leaves him exhausted.

“The Voice” star opened up about life as a stepdad, revealing how he spends time with Stefani’s children after they get home from school.

During an interview with Taste of Country, Shelton described the “most cliché dad thing” he does with his stepsons, including throwing a football with Apollo and listening to music with Zuma.

“The most cliché dad thing I do every single day when the kids get home from school, Apollo, our youngest, we throw the football for about 30 minutes,” Shelton said.

The youngest of Stefani’s three sons has found a way to make their afternoon football sessions a little more entertaining.

“He loves to jump on the trampoline while I throw the football to him, so he can do, like, the crazy, you know, Odell Beckham catches, DeAndre Hopkins stuff,” Shelton explained.

Shelton admitted that he doesn’t attempt the same moves.

“Just throwing the ball wears me out,” he joked.

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani’s Son Zuma Introduces Him to New Music

Football isn’t the only activity on Shelton’s after-school schedule.

The former “The Voice” coach also spends time with Stefani’s middle son, Zuma, who has developed an interest in playing guitar and discovering new music.

“Zuma will spend about, you know, 20 minutes with him and his guitar,” Shelton said. “And it’s not me showing him stuff. It’s him showing me stuff.”

According to Shelton, Zuma regularly introduces him to songs and musicians he wants his stepdad to hear.

“Have you heard this song? Have you heard of this artist? Listen to this song,” Shelton recalled Zuma asking him.

The country star said their time together has become one of his favorite parts of the day.

“It’s almost, almost every single day. And I love it. I can’t wait till they get home,” Shelton added.

Stefani shares three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton married Stefani in July 2021 after the couple met while working as coaches on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Shelton Previously Explained Why He Put Family Ahead of ‘The Voice’

Shelton’s latest comments come after he previously spoke about making more time for Stefani and her children.

In 2022, the singer announced his decision to leave “The Voice” after 23 seasons, explaining that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

During an interview with People that year, Shelton said he and Stefani had reached a point in their lives when they were ready to slow down.

“Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we’re like, ‘Hey, I’m good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch ‘Ozark’ eight times,'” Shelton said. “That’s our life now, and we love it.”

The singer also explained that his responsibilities as a stepdad played a major role in his decision to step away from the competition series.

“If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life,” Shelton said.

“For now, that’s our kids. This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again.”

Blake Shelton Says He Takes Being a Stepdad ‘Very Seriously’

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Shelton has previously spoken about the importance of being present in his stepsons’ lives, particularly as they grow older.

“Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life,” he said in the 2022 interview.

He added that he doesn’t want his career to keep him from spending time with them.

“[When they ask], ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’ I take that stuff to heart. I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets.”

Shelton also discussed how much he enjoys his marriage to Stefani and their quieter life together.

“The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.

“To me, she’s my best friend and everything that I need and lean on.”

At the time, Shelton said he was looking forward to spending more time at the family’s Oklahoma home and taking a break from his busy television schedule.

“I’ve had people say, ‘Man, come on. You’re not quitting ‘The Voice’ [to do] nothing!’ But I really am. Please, I’m accepting ideas,” Shelton joked.

“It’s time to push some of this [work] stuff out and l