Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wave to Fans Like Royalty in Vintage Cadillac

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a stylish exit from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, cruising away in a vintage Cadillac after the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win.

The former “The Voice” mentor, 36, and the NFL star, 37, waved at fans as they left the venue after the Chiefs defeated the New York Jets 35-12.

Kelce, who scored a touchdown during the game, was behind the wheel of the beige late-1970s Cadillac, which featured a darker brown panel across the rear of the roof. Swift sat in the passenger seat, with both stars waving to fans like royalty as they drove away.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Channel Royalty in Vintage Cadillac

Fans had plenty to say about Swift and Kelce’s post-game exit on X, with some comparing them to the royal family.

“The Prince and Princess of Kansas City!!!” a fan wrote.

Someone commented, “She’s the people’s princess,” while another chimed in, “The royal family of USA.”

One added, “Just a lovely married couple driving home from a football game.”

“I’m always happy when I see her get to be normal once in a while and not be forced to always have security guards. I’m sure they’re very close behind, but still, you know what I mean,” someone shared.

Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss at Chiefs Game

During Sunday’s game, Swift was joined by her longtime friend Karlie Kloss, seemingly putting an end to speculation about a possible rift between the two.

Kloss, 34, and her husband, Joshua Kushner, 41, attended Swift and Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3.

At the time, Kloss gushed about the couple but did not give further details about the ceremony.

“Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives,” Kloss later said on the Today show. “But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”

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Swift and Kloss first met in 2013 at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and quickly became friends.

However, speculation about a falling-out between the two began in 2017 after fans noticed that Kloss was missing from Swift’s “Junior Jewels” T-shirt in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. The shirt featured the names of several of the singer’s famous friends, including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Ed Sheeran.

Kloss denied the rumors and maintained that she and Swift still talk frequently.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she told The New York Times in 2018.