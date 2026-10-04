Matthew Perry Documentary: Real Reason ‘Friends’ Cast Opted Out of Appearing

Netflix announced a new documentary about the life and death of beloved actor Matthew Perry. However, fans were quick to notice after the trailer dropped that Perry’s five “Friends” costars were absent from the promo.

According to a new report from Page Six, there’s a good reason why Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox decided not to participate.

No ‘Friends’

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Despite a slew of other projects including films such as “Fools Rush In” and shows “Go On,” Perry was perhaps best know for playing Chandler Bing in the long running NBC series.

From 1994 to 2004, millions of fans tuned in to watch the core six navigate early adulthood in New York City. So fans were shocked to learn that the five remaining “Friends” stars decided not to participate in Netflix’s upcoming documentary, “The One About Matthew Perry.”

“They were reached out to and decided not to participate,” an insider told Page Six of Perry’s former castmates. “Ultimately, the series gives a voice to other friends and colleagues in his life who have memory and love from Matthew.”

The source added, “There’s no way Jen would ever do something like that. She isn’t going to sit down and start crying on camera. She doesn’t want to relive it and have it be so public.”

The three-part docuseries, directed by Mary Robertson, will feature interviews with Perry’s close friends, recovery roommates, and his sister, Mia Perry Bowick. Netflix promises to focus on Perry’s life outside of “Friends.”

Anchored by never-before-heard testimonies from Perry’s sister Mia Perry Bowick and his lifelong best friends, the three-part series, which features unreleased photos and videos from the Perry family’s private archive, traces his journey from rising comedic star to the man the world still loves as their favorite Friend,” the network shared via Tudum on September 29. “Firsthand memories from his creative collaborators and friends who adored and supported him are woven with candid new details on his private struggles.”

Perry’s Death

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Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home in October 2023. After years of battles with substance abuse and alcoholism, his death was ultimately determined to be from the acute effects of ketamine.

Multiple arrests were made in connection to his death, including his longtime assistant, two doctors, and a woman nicknamed the “Ketamine Queen.”

In his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry opened up about his struggles like never before, revealing that he spent more than $9 million fighting the disease.

“I have been through hell and back, and I am still here. I want to share my story because I want people to know that they are not alone. There is hope. You can get better,” he wrote.

Speaking for the first time, his sister Mia — a licensed psychotherapist — told Netflix, “It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life — to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction.”

She added, “As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be, and the work to which I’ve devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind.”

“The One About Matthew Perry” — named as an ode to his beloved sitcom — will premiere on October 27, the three-year anniversary of his death.