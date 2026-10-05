Popular Sitcom Star and Comedian Passes Away – He Will Be Missed

Reggie McFadden, the actor and comedian who got his big break on series such as “Def Comedy Jam” and “In Living Color,” has passed away. The actor, also known for roles in “Moesha” and “Coach,” was 57. Now, following his death, fans are paying tribute to his legacy with heartfelt social media posts.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the sad news of McFadden’s passing on October 4, with his sister, Bernice McFadden, confirming that the family had learned of his death from the U.S. State Department, as he had been living in Tanzania for 18 years. Unfortunately, the family is unaware of when the actor passed away or under what circumstances.

Reggie McFadden Developed a Love of Comedy Early in Life

McFadden was born in November 1968 and grew up in Brooklyn. He developed a love for stand-up comedy and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, saw it as a way to escape the projects. This led him to dabble in stand-up comedy when he turned 18, performing at open mic nights in Manhattan coffeehouses.

Regarding his acting career, Plex says he first appeared in “Jacob Ladder” in 1990. After that, McFadden’s big break in “Def Comedy Jam” came along, with him appearing in his first episode in July 1992. Overall, the comedian is featured in three episodes of the iconic series.

McFadden then joined the cast of “In Living Color” for its fifth and final season in 1993. His work can be seen in 23 episodes of the Keenen Ivory Wayans-created sketch comedy series. Some of his most notable sketches are “Wheel of Dozens” and “All Up in the Family,” among others.

Following the finale of “In Living Color,” McFadden appeared in several popular 1990s sitcoms. Some include “Martin,” “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” “Coach,” and “Moesha.” He also appeared in film, including 1994’s “The Ink Well,” which also featured Laurenz Tate.

His other onscreen work includes the short-lived sitcom “Getting Personal,” “Little Nicky,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Road Dogs,” and more. McFadden later became involved in music production and distribution.

Fans Are Paying Tribute to the ‘In Living Color’ Star

Fans of McFadden’s work are taking to social media to recall his most memorable roles and skits and offer their condolences, especially to his sister. One person said on X, “R.i.p. He sets on def jam were the best. Break dancing homeless man was my fave. I used to follow him on Facebook(or maybe it wasn’t him?). And he was in south America on a gold farm or something. His birthday comes up on my feed.”

Someone else said, “His episode of ‘Martin’ is maybe one of the funniest ever. Rest in peace.” Another person said, “I remember him. He was young. Condolences to the McFadden family. RIP Reggie.” After that, a different person highlighted, “He also appeared in ‘Little Nicky’ as the kid’s dad in the Globetrotters game scene.

A different social media user stated, “Man, so sad to hear that he passed away and that his family doesn’t have answers. I remember him from back in the day.”