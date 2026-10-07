Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana Biermann References Going Through ‘Not So Great Things’ in Recent Speech

Ariana Biermann, the second daughter of former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, hinted at recently experiencing tough times in an acceptance speech at the “Virtual Reali-Tea” Awards that were held in New York City on Tuesday, October 6.

The 24-year-old joined the cast of Bravo’s “Next Gen NYC,” which features several children of Bravo personalities, at its start in the summer of 2025. She and her older sister Brielle were around 7 and 11 years old when they first began appearing on “RHOA” alongside their mom.

At Tuesday’s event, she accepted the Breakout Star award and told the room, “Thank you all for watching ‘Next Gen,’ I’ve obviously lived a lot of my life on reality TV.” Ariana and her siblings went on to star in the Bravo series “Don’t Be Tardy” after Kim married former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann, who adopted Arian and Brielle. Kim and Kroy welcomed four children together between 2011 and 2013, including a pair of twins.

Ariana’s speech continued to say that being a reality star “comes with amazing things and some not-so-great things,” before thanking Bravo for “taking a chance on me” and saying she feels “so honored.”

She went on, “Thank you for just believing me and supporting me through all of the journeys I’ve been on,” and also gave her mom Kim a shout out “for making this possible.” She concluded with, “I love you guys all so much!”

Ariana Was Seen at the Awards Looking Close With Costar Liam Obergfoll

Ariana and her “Next Gen NYC” costar Liam Obergfoll were seen sitting at the same table and looking quite cozy. When Ariana was called up to the stage for her award, Liam looked thrilled and stood up to help her out of her chair.

He was then seen holding up his phone and appearing to record her moment. Liam, 29, is a native New Yorker and rising actor and filmmaker. He and Ariana struck up a romance soon after becoming costars, but drifted apart during season 2 of “Next Gen.” Now, they are stirring up relationship rumors once again, as fans question what their apparent closeness at the awards might mean.

On the September 23 episode, Liam confessed to Ariana, “I mean, it’s open for me. I always have feelings for you, girl.”

Liam looked quite flirtatious with Ariana at several points in the evening at Tuesday’s awards. He could be seen leaning over to whisper in her ear, and both socialites were seen putting their hands on each other.

Ariana Bierman Recently Gave a Tour of Her Glamorous NYC Apartment

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Ariana’s first NYC apartment, which she showed off a few months ago, reflects her glamorous personality. “I value my shoes a lot,” she said, showing off a shelve lined with heels. Next, Ariana showed her vanity, where she says she spends a lot of time to “create the face.” In the kitchen, she called herself a “protein queen” and revealed a pantry stuffed with fitness snacks.

From the balcony, she has a picturesque view of the Statue of Liberty.