Lisa Rinna Shares New Dance Video, But It’s Harry Hamlin Who Steals the Spotlight

Lisa Rinna is no stranger to showing off her moves on social media, but her latest clip took an unexpected turn that fans can’t stop talking about.

While the former RHOBH star went all-in on her signature dance energy, it was her husband, Harry Hamlin, who ended up stealing the entire show. Hamlin’s deadpan presence turned a routine video into an instant hit, proving once again that the couple’s hilarious dynamic is pure internet gold.

Lisa Rinna is Upstaged by Harry Hamlin And Its Hilarious

In a new Instagram video clip, Lisa Rinna shared the spotlight with her husband of 29 years, Harry Hamlin, and their daughter, Delilah Belle. The trio broke out their best moves, sans daughter Amelia Gray, who was part of the annual, high-profile live fashion show and theatrical event Vogue World.

She captioned the video, “A little family fun time. Harry Hamlin, Delilah Belle, and mother. Amelia Gray was doing Vogue World.”

In the clip, the trio performed a synchronized dance to the ADÉLA song, “Nicole Kidman.” The family worked in near-perfect tandem, serving up viral-worthy choreography that quickly had the internet in stitches.

While Rinna brought her signature high-voltage energy and Delilah matched her step-for-step, it was Hamlin who stole the entire show. Wearing his characteristic laid-back charm, the veteran actor delivered his moves with a hilariously cool, deadpan commitment that left social media users completely obsessed.

It’s far from the first time the longtime Hollywood couple has turned everyday family life into viral comedy. Between Rinna’s unfiltered dance sessions and Hamlin’s notoriously unbothered background antics, the pair continues to prove why their 29-year marriage remains one of pop culture’s favorite dynamics.

Getty Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.

Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, and Delilah Belle broke out their best moves in the viral clip.

Followers immediately flooded the comment section to crown Hamlin the undisputed MVP of the clip. “Harry Hamlin committing to the bit with zero hesitation is the exact energy I needed today,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Lisa may have staged the dance party, but Harry absolutely owns the floor. He’s an icon.”

A third Instagram user quipped, “This is giving The Grinch, Martha May and Cindy Lo but in a Beverly Hills glow up, rich life aesthetic and I’m so here for it.”

“What in the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is going on?” joked a fourth follower.

Honestly, the Hamlin/Rinna family’s self-aware humor is why people still love following them. Plenty of stars post choreographed dance routines, but watching Harry Hamlin deadpan his way through a viral trend alongside his wife and daufhter makes it feel like you’re in on the joke.

However, he isn’t trying to look cool; he’s just being a supportive dad and husband who is happy to go along for the ride. That kind of unbothered, genuine energy proves that after nearly three decades together, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin still know how to have a genuine blast with each other and their millions of social media followers.