Michael Douglas Shares What Ended His Friendship With Julia Roberts

Michael Douglas has revealed why he is no longer friends with actress Julia Roberts. The star opened up about a particular incident that happened back in the 1990s in his new memoir ‘One Helluva Ride’. The incident changed their friendship for good, and Michael noted that it’s still something that he looks back on with regret over to this day.

What Happened Between Michael and Julia?

Actor Michael was attending the Golden Globes after being nominated for an award for his performance in “Wall Street”. Meanwhile Julia was also attending the show with her then-boyfriend, Sutherland. Michael went on to reveal that he got into a confrontation with Julia while they were both at the Golden Globes’ party. He openly expressed that he was drunk at the time of the conflict, which stemmed from Julia putting an arm around Michael’s son, Cameron, who was around 13 year’s old at the time.

Michael recalled: “We were at the bar, and Julia had her arm around my son, kind of nuzzling him. To me, in that moment, he looked stunned… but I was pretty drunk.” The star then said the moment escalated to where he said something along the lines of “take your hands off my son and take that Golden Globe and stick it where the sun don’t shine” to Julia.”

The next day when Michael was no longer drunk, he said he had a conversation with his producing partner, Rick Bieber, and instantly realized that he may have overreacted to the situation. At the time Julia was a big up and coming star as well, only adding insult to injury by making Michael, now 82, look incredibly harsh.

Michael shared that he did what he could to apologize to Julia, first sending her flowers and later going along to her production office to apologize to her face to face. However their connection was forever changed due to the incident, to the point that the pair didn’t really keep in touch afterwards.

More About Michael’s Memoir

Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images Michael Douglas

The tale between Michael and Julia Roberts is just one of many stories explored in the star’s new memoir. The book covers all kinds of topics, from Michael’s decades-long career in the industry, his relationship with his father Kirk Douglas, and his battles with addiction.

Other topics explored in the tell-all memoir include his son going to prison, Michael’s battle with oral cancer, and infidelity in his relationship. Michael admitted that he had an affair with actress Kathleen Turner while he was still married to his first wife, Diandra Luker. Michael and Kathleen were filming together on the set of “Romancing The Stone” back in 1984.

Speaking about what happened in his book, Michael described himself as being “technically married, but separated” at the time of the affair. He also noted how him and Kathleen had instant chemistry, further sharing: “The truth is that during the production of Romancing the Stone, Kathleen and I fell hard for each other and began a relationship. Like every other guy in the world at the time, I was knocked sideways by Kathleen….”

Today Michael is happily married to the stunning Catherine Zeta Jones. The couple first met back in 1998 at the Deauville American Film Festival in France. We wish him all the best and admire his openness in his new book!