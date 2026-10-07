Dolly Parton’s Estate Makes New Claim About Her Nephew in Ongoing Legal Battle

Dolly Parton’s estate is facing another dramatic turn in its ongoing legal battle with the late country icon’s nephew, Bryan Seaver.

She’s Alive, the company Parton established before her death to protect her professional property and business interests, claims Seaver attempted to evade being served with legal documents by putting up a “no trespassing” sign and barbed wire at his home.

Seaver, 49, is currently involved in a legal battle with She’s Alive after being fired last month as Parton’s longtime head of security. He has denied the allegations against him and has called the restraining order filed against him a “publicity stunt.”

“I’ve never threatened anyone. They are my friends and my brothers and colleagues,” Seaver told ABC News.

Seaver Avoided the Summons

According to court documents obtained by People, She’s Alive says a process server attempted to serve Seaver three times. During the second attempt, the server reportedly saw four cars in the driveway but received no answer at the door.

“Eventually, Mr. Seaver’s residence had a no-trespassing sign in the front yard and barbed wire draped across the handrails leading to the front door,” the estate alleged in its filing.

The company also pushed back on Seaver’s request for additional time to find an attorney. Seaver had filed a motion on October 2, asking to delay a hearing scheduled for October 9, saying he had “immediately” begun looking for legal representation after being served with a restraining order and lawsuit on September 23.

He said he was unable to meet with his preferred attorney until October 5.

A judge granted Seaver’s request on Tuesday, October 6, moving the hearing to October 20.

She’s Alive, however, argued that Seaver’s claim that he immediately began searching for an attorney should be met with “considerable skepticism,” alleging that he waited until the last moment to take action. The company also claimed that Seaver already had attorneys who were willing to represent him.

Seaver Denies Making Threats

The latest filing is part of a much larger dispute that began following Parton’s death on August 25.

Seaver, the son of Parton’s sister Cassie, previously worked as the singer’s head of security. She’s Alive has accused him of making “chilling” threats, including alleged references to his military background, weapons and violence, and claims that his behavior contributed to multiple employees resigning.

Seaver has denied threatening anyone. He also described the restraining order as a “publicity stunt” and said comments cited in court filings had been taken out of context from conversations with Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell, who operates She’s Alive.

The estate’s temporary restraining order against Seaver is set to expire October 8, and She’s Alive has asked the court to extend it through the upcoming hearing.

For now, the legal battle surrounding Parton’s professional legacy continues just weeks after her death.