Gwyneth Paltrow’s Lookalike Daughter Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin is turning heads with her latest look, and fans can’t help but notice how much she resembles her famous mother.

The 22-year-old model was spotted enjoying an intimate autumn outing with her boyfriend, Moshe Levi, in The Hamptons on Tuesday.

Martin kept her outfit casual for the outing, wearing an oversized navy knit sweater with light blue jeans and black leather flats. She wore her blonde hair in a messy bun.

Levi coordinated with her in an all-black outfit, wearing a sweater, trousers and leather loafers.

The outing comes after outlets reported last month that Martin is dating Levi, a former athlete and international philanthropist.

Martin Loves Fashion

Martin is the daughter of Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. While she has grown up in the spotlight, she has also begun establishing her own interests and career goals.

Fashion has long been one of them.

In a 2025 interview with The Telegraph, Martin recalled putting on fashion shows by herself as a child. She would dress in her school uniform and pose in front of a mirror as though she were walking a runway.

Her mother’s wardrobe has also become something of a resource for Martin. She told the outlet that she enjoys looking through Paltrow’s old red carpet looks and occasionally borrows pieces from her closet.

“She keeps a lot of things. Not all of them fit me, but the ones that do fit me, I always steal. I recently stole a Prada bowling bag from her; it’s the perfect travel bag because it fits so much,” she said.

Martin has also been balancing her interest in fashion and entertainment with her education. She studied law, history and society at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and has previously discussed feeling grateful for the opportunities her upbringing has given her.

“I constantly remind myself how grateful I am to have these opportunities,” she told the outlet. “I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means. But my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn’t be entitled to anything. I have to work.”

However, Martin’s plans for the future have recently shifted.

She Recently Graduated

In February, she told Vogue that she no longer planned to attend law school after graduation. Instead, she revealed that she was interested in following Paltrow into acting.

“I was in that rebellious ‘I don’t wanna be like my parents’ type of phase,” Martin said of her previous plans to pursue law.

Martin explained that she does not want to pursue a career as a singer, despite enjoying music and musical theater.

“I don’t wanna be a singer,” she said. “I like musical theater, but getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying.”

Acting, however, remains a different story.

“I love dancing and I love acting,” Martin continued. “My dream is to act.”

Paltrow has publicly supported her daughter’s milestones along the way. In April, the Goop founder commented on Martin’s Instagram post ahead of her graduation from Vanderbilt.

Martin shared photos of herself in her graduation cap and gown with friends, writing, “A bittersweet moment. How lucky we are to have these memories ❤️”

Paltrow responded with a simple but proud message: “SO proud!”

Now, as Martin enters a new chapter, her latest appearance is once again putting the spotlight on the striking resemblance she shares with her Oscar-winning mother.