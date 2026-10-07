Jennifer Hudson Reveals Why She Feels No Pressure to Marry Common

Jennifer Hudson has plenty of praise for her relationship with Common, but that does not mean she is counting down the days to a wedding.

The singer and talk show host opened up about their romance during an Oct. 6 appearance on “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,” describing what she and Common have built together as “divine.”

The new comments offer another glimpse into a relationship that Hudson and Common initially kept relatively private.

While Hudson sounds happy with where the relationship stands, she also made clear that marriage has never been something she believed she needed to pursue simply because others expected it.

Jennifer Hudson Calls Her Relationship With Common ‘Divine’

Hudson did not hold back when discussing what Common brings to her life. “It’s been divine, every bit of that,” she said during her “Today” appearance. The talk show host explained that she values having someone who can relate to her on multiple levels while also providing support when she needs it.

She pointed to their musical connection as one example. Common recently joined her at Madison Square Garden to perform “Glory,” his Oscar-winning collaboration with John Legend.

Hudson also joked that Common could step in to help with her daytime talk show because he knows how to hold a conversation. “It’s nice to have somebody else to call,” she said.

Jennifer Hudson and Common were first romantically linked in 2022 after working together on the movie “Breathe.” They remained cautious about discussing the relationship before effectively confirming their romance during Common’s January 2024 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Since then, they have gradually become more open about their relationship. EntertainmentNow previously reported on Hudson explaining that their shared Chicago roots and similar personalities help strengthen their connection.

Jennifer Hudson Says Marriage Has Never Been Her Goal

Despite calling the relationship “divine,” Hudson said she does not feel pressure to turn it into a marriage. “I’ve never been that girl that feels like, ‘Okay, I’ve gotta get married,’” Hudson said, according to People.

She pushed back on what she sees as a broader expectation placed on women that marriage should automatically be a goal. That does not mean Hudson has ruled it out.

“If that comes, it comes when you want it to or if you want it to,” she said. Hudson was previously engaged to David Otunga, with whom she shares son David Daniel Otunga Jr. The former couple separated in 2017 after a lengthy relationship.

Her latest comments therefore appear less like a rejection of marriage and more like a rejection of the idea that she has to reach that milestone on anyone else’s timetable.

Common Has Already Spoken About Marrying Jennifer Hudson

Hudson’s relaxed approach to marriage comes after Common has publicly discussed the possibility himself. In 2024, the rapper said that if he were ever to get married, Hudson would be the person he would want to marry.

When later asked about those remarks during an appearance on “Today,” Common stood by what he had said. “I was just being true,” he explained while praising Hudson as an “amazing human being.”

Common has continued to speak warmly about her. In September 2026, he told People that Hudson’s faith, compassion and ability to remain joyful despite difficult experiences were among the qualities he admired most.

That makes their public comments about marriage less contradictory than they might initially appear. Common has acknowledged that Hudson is someone he could imagine marrying, while Hudson has simply said she does not believe marriage has to be the destination of a successful relationship.

For now, Jennifer Hudson and Common appear more focused on the partnership they already have; one Hudson says has given her both support and something she considers “divine.”