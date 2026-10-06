Billie Eilish Returns to Instagram After 2 Months With a Fresh New Look

Billie Eilish has returned to Instagram after roughly two months away from the platform, and she brought a fresh new look with her. The 24-year-old singer shared a seven-photo carousel on Instagram. Her return quickly caught the attention of fans, as did Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ new chin-length gray hair.

Back After Two Months

According to Parade, the singer had not posted on Instagram for roughly two months. Her previous look featured long, dark brown hair. This time, she appeared with a much lighter shade.

Billie Eilish captioned her new post, “I feel it coming baby ❤️😍.”

Fans were quick to welcome her back. One commenter wrote, “OKG SHES BACK WE MISSED YOU.” Another asked, “WHY DID YOU DISAPPEAR LIKE THAT.”

Billie Eilish Debuts Strawberry Blonde Hair

The biggest change in the new photos was Eilish’s hair. According to Parade, she traded her long, dark brown locks for shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair.

The new color was styled with choppy layers and a side part. In one mirror selfie, Eilish pulled a silly face while showing off the lighter shade.

Her outfit was also casual. She wore a dark navy pullover with khaki pants, white DC Shoes socks and black sneakers.

The lighter hair marks another change for Billie Eilish, who has become known for switching up her appearance. Parade noted that her past hair colors have included neon roots, deep red and jet black.

She has also worn lighter hair before. Her blonde look was particularly associated with the 2021 era surrounding “Happier Than Ever.” The new strawberry blonde shade gives that familiar color a different look.

Fans Had Plenty to Say About Her Return

Billie Eilish’s return was met with plenty of excitement in the comments. Several fans focused on her disappearance from Instagram, while others immediately noticed the new hair.

One commenter wrote, “Finally I see the resemblance with Finneas😭,” referring to the singer’s brother.

The official Uno game Instagram account also celebrated the singer’s return. The account wrote, “we’re all winners – Billie’s back 🙌.”

The official Grammys Instagram account joined in with a simple message: “Oh hi Billie ❤️.”

According to Parade, fans also reacted strongly to the hair itself. One commenter wrote, “THE HAIRRRR,” while Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams asked, “Natural hair gang ?!”

Billie Eilish Has Been Busy Away From Instagram

Although Billie Eilish had been quiet on Instagram, she was not completely out of the public eye. In August, she took on an important role at her brother’s wedding.

As reported by Parade, Eilish officiated the intimate wedding of Finneas and Claudia Sulewski. The ceremony took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

For the occasion, Billie Eilish wore an off-the-shoulder green dress. Her older brother exchanged vows with Sulewski during the ceremony.

Eilish’s return to Instagram also comes as she prepares to contribute to a new music book. According to Rolling Stone, the singer is among 80 artists featured in “On the Records,” which is due out November 17.

For her contribution, Eilish wrote about “Shake Shook Shaken,” the 2014 album by French-Finnish duo The Dø.

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