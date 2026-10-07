Hallmark Hunk Joins Cast of Broadway’s Best Musical: ‘Cannot Wait’

Another Hallmark hunk is headed to Broadway! Before Juan Pablo Di Pace co-stars with Nikki DeLoach in Hallmark Channel’s “Holiday Unplugged,” he’ll take the stage in his Broadway debut.

On October 6, 2026, producers of the incredibly popular musical “Schmigadoon!” announced that Di Pace will take over the role of Doc for a limited time, starting on October 24. Di Pace is joining the show, which won the Tony for Best Musical in June, to fill in for original Broadway cast member Ivan Hernandez. He is taking a scheduled four-week leave of absence until November 24, per press materials.

Fans Went Wild Over Juan Pablo Di Pace’s Broadway Move

Di Pace, who played Fernando on Netflix’s “Fuller House” and has starred in numerous Hallmark movies, including “My Argentine Heart” with Julie Gonzalo and “Branching Out” with Sarah Drew. But the Argentine-born actor also has a rich theater background, performing all over the globe.

He has performed in the London production of “Chicago,” fronted “The Music of George Michael” with the Houston Symphony Orchestra, and has appeared in multiple productions in Madrid, including playing Tony Manero in “Saturday Night Fever.” And anyone who watched Di Pace move and groove on season 27 of “Dancing with the Stars” knows he can dance, too.

Fans went wild over the news, flooding the comments of multiple posts announcing Di Pace’s casting, and even he commented on one, writing, “CANNOT WAIT to get lost inside Schmigadoon! I’ll be seeing you at the Nederlander, October 24. Broadway debut here we come!”

One fan gushed “Oh my goodness! Now I need to see it again! ❤️❤️❤️ it’s so great!” Another wrote, “Fernando Gibbler is making his Broadway debut”

Someone else commented, “I’ve been thinking lately about how insanely talented he is and he was robbed on DWTS. Way to go, JP!”

For those who can’t make it to see Di Pace in “Schmigadoon!,” you can catch him in “Holiday Unplugged” on November 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Juan Pablo Di Pace Follows a Long Line of Hallmark Stars Who’ve Appeared on Broadway

Hallmark Julie Gonzalo and Juan Pablo di Pace in Hallmark’s “My Argentine Heart”

Di Pace’s casting comes nearly two years after another Hallmark hunk (and DWTS alum), Jonathan Bennett, made his Broadway debut in 2024, in “Spamalot!”

Meanwhile, plenty of Broadway stars have found a home at Hallmark. In recent years, Broadway mavens Patti Murin and Ginna Claire Mason have entered the Hallmark universe. Murin, who originated the role of Princess Anna in Broadway’s “Frozen,” has appeared in Hallmark movies like “Mystic Christmas” and “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.” Mason, who played Glinda in Broadway’s “Wicked” for several years, has been seen in Hallmark fare including “A Newport Christmas” and “Hats Off to Love.”

Corey Cott is another Broadway regular who has found his way to Hallmark. Cott, who recently joined the cast of “Law & Order: SVU,” spent two years on Broadway playing Jack Kelly in Disney’s “Newsies,” and then starred opposite Vanessa Hudgetns in the Broadway revival of “Gigi” before moving onto the Tony Award-winning musical “Bandstand.”

Right after that role finished, according to IMDb, Cott starred opposite Vanessa Hudgens in the Broadway revival of “Gigi” and then in the Tony Award-winning musical “Bandstand.”