‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Ben Rosenbaum Shares Sizzling Wood Chopping Video Proving He’ll Get Physical for a Worthy Cause

Ben Rosenbaum has just shared a video that you definitely need to see. That is, if you happen to be a fan of the Hallmark Channel, “When Calls the Heart” or the star himself, and you want to see him doing something that’s both impressive and heartwarming.

Ben Even Broke His Axe During the Impressive Display

Rosenbaum took to Instagram on Friday, October 9, to share a video that showed him wearing what is surely part of his “When Calls the Heart” wardrobe. The old-timey undershirt, pants and suspenders are perfect for his character, Michael (or Mike) Hickam.

As the video begins, Rosenbaum talks to the camera, saying, “This is to say a real thanks to all the Hardys who donated to REEL Thanks. And a special thank you as well to Andrea Brooks for nominating me to chop this wood.”

The actor can then be seen in a grassy area with trees and a picnic table behind him. As the video continues, he proceeds to do exactly what’s been promised and chops wood… over and over and over again. Taking the clips up a notch, a fiery effect has been added as well as “Oh Yeah,” the 1985 song by Yello.

When Rosenbaum finishes his task, cheers can be heard from people behind the camera as the actor stretches his arms out wide and closes his eyes as he turns his head up to the sky in a pose of… relief? Or perhaps a sense of accomplishment?

But that’s not all! If you keep watching, you’ll see Rosenbaum once again holding the chopping tool and giggling after saying, “I mean, I think the axe just split. I think it actually split. I don’t know if I should do it again.”

He then pretends like he’s going to break the axe over his leg before letting out another little laugh.

In the caption of Rosenbaum’s post, he referred to both his “WCTH” castmate Andrea Brooks and his costar/real-life wife Erin Krakow, writing, “Thank you to all the #Hearties who participated in the [Greater Vancouver Food Bank] $5 @reelthanks challenge last Friday! Consider the wood chopped, @andreakbrooks. Lovingly edited together by @erinkrakow”

The post resulted in plenty of reactions from the actor’s social media followers, including a comment from Brooks, who wrote, “Fave video of 2026 🔥”

What Is the REEL Thanks Challenge?

As Rosenbaum mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post, his wood chopping video wasn’t random entertainment for his fans. Instead, it was done to help raise money for the REEL Thanks Challenge, which supports the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

“The 13th annual REEL Thanks Challenge returns for 2026! Since its inception — with the help of participating teams and sponsors — this initiative has raised a total of $2,222,751 for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank,” the REEL Thanks Challenge website explains. “This year, from September 28th to October 9th, all funds raised through the REEL Thanks Challenge will help provide healthy, nutritious food to the 16,000 individuals and families who rely on the Greater Vancouver Food Bank each week.”

In 2025, the REEL Thanks Challenge brought in a total of $218,333, and hopefully, in 2026, people like Rosenbaum and Brooks are able to help raise even more money for this worthy cause.