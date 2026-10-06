See the ‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Turn a Simple Game of Telephone Into Comedy Gold

The cast of “When Calls the Heart” knows how to have a little fun together. And their latest video has Hearties laughing over one very unexpected word. Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Kavan Smith, Jack Wagner, and Pascale Hutton recently got together for a game of telephone that went about as well as anyone could expect.

For those who may not be familiar with the game, telephone involves one person starting with a phrase and whispering it to the next person in line. That person then passes along what they heard until the message reaches the final player. Usually, the original sentence gets increasingly garbled along the way.

Honestly, the Hallmark stars came surprisingly close to getting their message right. There was just one very important word that got lost somewhere along the way… leading to a funny moment.

The ‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Has One Very Funny Mix-Up

“Hope Valley’s happiest farts hope that Nathan and Elizabeth live happily ever after,” Pascale Hutton declares after the saying gets down the line to her.

“Farts? No,” Erin Krakow, who started with the queue card says, laughing. She then explains it should have been, “Hope Valley’s happiest hearts hope that Nathan and Elizabeth live happily ever after.”

Yep, that one little change completely transforms the sentence.

Considering the cast members involved, the phrase chosen seems like a pretty fitting message for fans who have been following Nathan and Elizabeth’s story. Unfortunately, somewhere between the beginning and the end of the telephone line, “hearts” apparently became “farts.”

Fans Were Excited to See the ‘WCTH’ Crew Erupt Into Laughter

Hallmark Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow in “When Calls the Heart” Season 13, Episode 12

The cast clearly had a good time with the mix-up. And fans quickly joined in on the fun in the comments. One fan joked:

“I think we can trace where that went downhill 😂.”

Another admitted:

“😂 Nearly spit out my drink!”

Other Hearties were more than happy to embrace the accidental version of the phrase. One fan wrote:

“This is so fun!!!! Farts, hearts, what’s the difference?”

Another went a step further with:

“Must’ve been a #Heartie fart! Let the wind blow!🤣🤣”

And then there were the fans who apparently have their own theories about how the mysterious “F” got into the sentence. One commenter wrote:

“We know who changed the H to a F 🤣 *cough cough @kevin_mcgarry_w”

It seems like the cast’s chemistry is just as entertaining when they are joking around off-camera as it is when they are bringing their Hope Valley characters to life.

The comments kept coming, with one fan laughing over:

“‘Happiest farts’ that’s a new one ahahahah.”

Another pointed out how Kevin McGarry seemed to accept the change without much of a fight, writing:

“Love this! Kevin is like ‘…basically it.’ 😂💨 and @phutton laughter gets me every single time! 😂”

The overall reaction was just as positive. One Heartie wrote:

“The result was as chaotic as I expected 😂😂 love this cast 🙌💖”

And another added:

“It’s always a 💨 good time with these humans 😂🙌❤️”

And, of course, fans could not resist turning the joke back toward Nathan and Elizabeth. One commenter said what we all wish for:

“A happily ever after told through at least 10 more seasons… please!”

‘Hearties’ Have More Hope Valley Ahead

While fans wait to see what happens next for their favorite Hope Valley residents, there is plenty of reason to be excited about the future of “When Calls the Heart.” Hallmark has renewed the series for Season 14, with the network confirming that the new season will return in 2027.

Production on Season 14 is underway, with filming scheduled to continue through late November 2026. Hallmark has not yet announced an exact premiere date, so Hearties will have to wait a little longer to find out exactly when they can return to Hope Valley.

In the meantime, there is no shortage of “When Calls the Heart” to watch. Hallmark+ currently lists all 13 seasons of the series for streaming and confirms that a new season is coming in 2027.

So, yep, Hearties have plenty of time to rewatch old favorites, revisit Nathan and Elizabeth’s story, and enjoy more of the cast’s behind-the-scenes antics while waiting for Season 14.

And honestly, if this video proves anything, it is that the “When Calls the Heart” cast can turn even a simple game of telephone into something fans will be talking about. Hopefully, the next message makes it to the end without any more surprise “farts.”