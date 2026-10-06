Legendary R&B Singer Passes Away at 70 as Fans Pay Tribute to His Legacy

Fans of classic R&B are in mourning, and legendary singer Freddie Jackson has passed away. Jackson, who was 70, is known for hits such as “You Are My Lady” and “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake).” Now, following his death, fans of his timeless music are taking to social media to honor his legacy.

Jackson’s death was announced on his official Instagram on October 6, noting that he passed away the night prior. Notably, his death comes after he opened up about suffering from kidney disease in 2024. The statement began, “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night.”

The statement continued, “Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had. For decades, he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.

To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you. You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always.”

From there, the statement asked for prayers for Jackson’s family, friends, and loved ones before saying, “Details regarding arrangements and how to honor his legacy will be shared in the coming days. Rest in peace, Freddie. Your legacy and your voice will live on forever.”

Freddie Jackson’s Legacy Will Never Be Forgotten

Getty Singer Freddie Jackson attends 2019 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Per his offical website, Jackson got his start singing at the White Rock Baptist Church in Harlem in the 1970s. After that, he joined the R&B/funk group Mystic Merlin in the 1980s, and the band released three albums. During this time, Jackson also sang background vocals for Melba Moore.

Afterward, Jackson went solo and released his first album, “Rock Me Tonight,” in 1985. The album’s title track hit number one on the Billboard R&B Songs chart and stayed there for six weeks. Also from the album, “You Are My Lady” topped the charts and ended up becoming his biggest pop hit, reaching number 13 on that chart.

Following the breakout solo success, Jackson received multiple Grammy nominations at the 1986 Grammy ceremony. They included Best New Artist and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. 1986 then saw more number-one hits from the crooner, including “Tasty Love,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” and “Jam Tonight.”

In total, Jackson released 15 studio albums, including his final, 2023’s “My First Love.” He also continued performing into 2026, with his last known performance being in June at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. Notably, the legendary singer had performances scheduled for September, but they were listed as having been canceled.

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Jackson opened up about continuing to perform decades into his career in an interview with The Washington Informer, noting the importance of preparation. According to him, “The voice, the right sound system, and technology have to be in place. Our voices have changed. Vocal cords are a fragile thing. It is very important that when we are booked, there is quality equipment that supports our performances.”

Tributes Are Pouring In For Freddie Jackson

Getty Freddie Jackson in 2013

Following his death, fans of Jackson are taking to social media to honor his legacy. One person said on X, “Such a beautiful voice and timeless music. Rest in peace, Freddie Jackson.” Someone else said, “RIP to a legend. His music is undeniable.”

Another fan wrote, “70 is far too young. Rest in peace, Freddie Jackson. ‘You are my Lady’ is one of those songs that feels like it’s been around forever.” Someone else wrote, “This legendary soul and R&B icon passing away is genuinely heartbreaking to process. Why do the voices that soundtracked our most treasured love stories always have to leave us?”