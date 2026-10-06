Wladimir Klitschko Seeks Police Help to Recover Hayden Panettiere’s Missing Property

Wladimir Klitschko is asking the court for help recovering belongings he believes were taken from his late ex-fiancée, Hayden Panettiere.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former professional boxer believes “a non-family member previously connected to Hayden” pawned some of her belongings, possibly including jewelry.

He Is Wanting to Find Answers on Behalf of His Daughter

Klitschko claims the pawn shop has refused to provide specific information about the items without being contacted by law enforcement.

He is now asking that his potential appointment as guardian of his and Panettiere’s daughter, Kaya, include the authority to request and authorize a police investigation into the missing property.

In his filing, Klitschko said he is concerned the items could be sold to third parties if law enforcement does not intervene. He also argued that recovering Panettiere’s belongings could directly affect Kaya’s inheritance from her mother’s estate.

Klitschko already has sole custody of Kaya, but he is seeking to be formally named her guardian so he can assist with matters involving the inheritance.

The filing follows allegations Klitschko previously made about Panettiere’s missing property. As the outlet previously reported, he claimed jewelry was missing and unaccounted for and alleged that Panettiere’s emails had been accessed and destroyed.

He Already Filed With the Courts

He also claimed that some of Panettiere’s property was in the custody of law enforcement, while other belongings had been seized by federal agents.

According to Klitschko’s court filing, Panettiere hired a security company before her death to protect her home and its contents because of a “documented concern” that someone had gained unauthorized access to the residence.

He claimed Panettiere’s designer clothing was moved to another location to prevent it from being taken. However, Klitschko said he remained concerned that the person involved could continue attempting to gain access to her belongings.

The court has not yet ruled on Klitschko’s request.

Panettiere Tragically Passed Away Back in August

Panettiere died Aug. 16 at age 36. The “Heroes” and “Nashville” actress had been open about her struggles with addiction and the challenges she faced after becoming famous at a young age.

Authorities in South Carolina determined that Panettiere died from a toxic combination of fentanyl and other drugs. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office ruled her death an accident.

Panettiere was found in an Airbnb apartment in Greenville, South Carolina, after emergency responders were called to the residence. According to the coroner’s report, medics found her in cardiac arrest and were unable to revive her.

The report said Panettiere was found sitting with her legs crossed and her face down.

Separately, investigators have been examining whether Panettiere obtained illicit or potentially counterfeit drugs from a dealer in Southern California.

Panettiere’s death has left questions surrounding her estate and belongings, with Klitschko now seeking a larger role in protecting her daughter’s interests. His latest filing focuses on recovering property he believes was misappropriated and preventing the items from being sold before their ownership can be established.