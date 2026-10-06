Heather Gay Opens Up About Her New Relationship—And What Her Daughters Think of Her Man

Heather Gay opened up about her new relationship—and it sounds serious. “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star appeared on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” where she spoke about Tripp, the man she introduced to viewers as her new boyfriend on a recent episode of the Bravo reality show.

“We met,” Gay, 52, told host Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “He was a contractor for the first original Beauty Lab [a decade ago]. He did a fantastic job [on the building]. It was a long time for us to get together, like star-crossed for a long time.”

Gay is the founder of the Beauty Lab + Laser franchise based in Salt Lake City, began dating Tripp in December 2025 but waited until September 2026 to make her public red carpet debut with him by her side.

Heather Gay Revealed It Was a ‘Rough Go’ At First with Her Daughters

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Gay, who was previously married to Billy Gay and shares daughters Ashley, Annabelle and Georgia with him. On “Live” she admitted that her dating life wasn’t easy for her daughters at first.

“I have three daughters. Very opinionated daughters. And it’s been a rough go because I never dated when I was a single mom,” she shared. “I never brought men around. Like they just never knew me as anything other than just a house full of girls. So the first time we were all together was over the holidays. I was an empty nester so I could have a boyfriend but then the kids came home for Christmas. And that was when it was like they gave their opinions.”

Gay noted that Tripp was not nervous to be on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” with her.

“I mean he’s just kind of a cool guy. He doesn’t get really nervous, but he also has no idea what he’s gotten himself into,” she said. “It’s so new and it’s so fresh and we’re so in love that it’s kind of like a cloud and it’s an adventure. You know, I’m an empty nester. He doesn’t have kids. So, we’re like two high schoolers whose rich parents are out of town, you know?”

Heather Gay Confirmed She’s in Love

Gay recently revealed that her relationship with Tripp is serious.

“I might be falling in love,” she told Bravo Insider in September. “Actually, it’s past tense. I’ve fallen in love. It makes me emotional.”

On the RHOSLC Season 7 premiere, Gay shared that Tripp spends a lot of time at her house but doesn’t sleep over. She also describes him as her dream boyfriend.

“I wanted a best friend who I think is hot,” the RHOSLC OG said. “I wanted a wild boy that would bring me wild joy. I wanted a man that could be completely in charge but, like, absolutely let me lead. If I planned it out, I couldn’t construct a Tinder profile that would be as perfect as he is for me. It’s like he’s my dream man.”