‘RHOA’ Porsha Williams Reveals What ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Taught Her About Being Unbothered

Porsha Williams says filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” changed how she approaches life as a Housewife.

During an appearance on “Monét Talks with Monét X Change,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star reflected on the lessons she learned from spending time with some of Bravo’s most established personalities.

Williams explained that the experience allowed her to step outside the defensive role she sometimes assumes on “RHOA” and embrace a more relaxed attitude.

“I learned how to be truly unbothered,” Williams said, crediting her fellow cast members for helping her develop that mindset.

She also revealed that the experience influenced how she carries herself today.

Porsha Williams Credits Fellow Housewives With Changing Her Perspective

Williams told Monét X Change that the biggest difference between filming “RHOA” and “Ultimate Girls Trip” came down to the women surrounding her.

On her Atlanta franchise, Williams said she sometimes finds herself navigating tensions with newer cast members who are still establishing their identities on reality television.

However, “Ultimate Girls Trip” brought together experienced Housewives who already understood the challenges of sharing their lives with viewers.

Williams appreciated being surrounded by women who felt secure in their personalities and accomplishments.

She explained that their confidence created a different atmosphere, allowing her to enjoy the experience rather than constantly defend herself.

“A part of what you see now, my unbotheredness is from being on Ultimate Girls Trip 100%,” Williams said.

The reality star also praised her castmates for maintaining their confidence despite years of public scrutiny.

Williams specifically mentioned Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant, Kyle Richards and Vicki Gunvalson as women who taught her valuable lessons.

She said Giudice’s personal experiences inspired decisions she later made in her own life.

Williams also admired Bryant’s resilience and appreciated learning from the other women throughout the trip.

Getty Andy Cohen with the cast of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th”

Porsha Williams Wants Every Housewife to Find Success

Williams’ reflections extended beyond her personal growth.

Earlier in the conversation, she explained that she wants every woman on “RHOA” to develop an individual identity and attract her own audience.

Rather than remain the center of other cast members’ storylines, Williams hopes the show can highlight everyone’s personal accomplishments.

“I want each girl to be successful,” she told Monét X Change.

Williams approached the subject from both a personal and business perspective, explaining that a cast filled with popular personalities benefits the entire franchise.

She also expressed interest in seeing more of her costars’ authentic lives instead of repeatedly revisiting the same disagreements.

That philosophy connects to the confidence Williams developed during “Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Surrounded by established Housewives, she discovered that she could learn from other strong personalities without competing for attention.

The experience also reinforced her belief that women can support one another while remaining successful in their own right.

As Williams continues her reality television career, she hopes to bring that perspective back to Atlanta.

For the longtime Housewife, being unbothered means having the confidence to celebrate herself while making room for other women to shine.