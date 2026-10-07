The ‘RHORI’ Cast Tease Dynamic Shift Ahead of Season 2

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” is sharing how the newest season will be different from their debut season. The entire “RHORI” season 1 cast made an appearance to accept a reality TV award and showed how season 2 changed their dynamics as a cast.

Kelsey Swanson Reveals “RHORI” Cast Is The “Most at Peace” With Each Other After Filming Season 2

During an appearance at the 2026 Page Six “Virtual Reali-Tea” Awards, the “RHORI” season 1 cast accepted the award for the Best Cast. The “RHORI” cast made an acceptance speech and teased what fans can expect out of the new season.

“RHORI” cast member Kelsey Swanson started off the cast’s acceptance speech. She said, “its crazy how a couple of months ago most of us couldn’t sit at the same table together,” acknowledging the cast standing united to accept the award. Swanson continued, “but now, this time, I think we’re most at peace than we’ve ever been.” She concluded by attributing this peace “to season 2.”

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Swanson’s “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” costar, Alicia Carmody, seemed not to fully agree with Swanson’s season 2 statement. Carmody playfully said, “really?” She followed up again by asking Swanson, “you think so?” Swanson replied, “I think so,” and Carmody jokingly revealed that she was going to “have an extra drink tonight,” alluding to the cast not being as at peace as Swanson mentioned.

Although Carmody may not have fully agreed with the peace that came from season 2, Swanson’s season 2 declaration appears to be true based on how the cast interacted with each other. “RHORI” cast members Jo-Ellen Tiberi and Rulla Neheme Pontarelli were shown during the acceptance speech standing next to each other, smiling. The two notably had tension with each other throughout season 1. There seems to be a lack of tension between them, hinting that their conflict could be resolved during the upcoming season.

Liz McGraw Made an Appearance With “RHORI” Cast

In addition to the returning “RHORI” cast for season 2, Liz McGraw made an appearance at the Virtual Reali-Tea award show with the cast. McGraw, who starred on season 1 of “RHORI,” announced that she would not be returning for season 2. Her exit from the reality show came shortly after the season 1 reunion finished airing in July 2026. Even though McGraw is not part of the show’s second season, she still made an appearance with the “RHORI” cast to accept the Best Cast award.

McGraw was not initially present with the “RHORI” cast to accept the award, however, she was at the award show and later joined the cast on stage during the acceptance speech. Although she is no longer part of the cast for the upcoming season, McGraw’s former cast members were happy to have her join them when accepting their award.

Prior to the award show, McGraw was also spotted with Jo-Ellen Tiberi taking selfies together. The two had conflict with each other during season 1 of “RHORI,” and they did not reach much resolve at the reunion. However, it looks like they are on better terms since season 1, as shown at their recent award show appearance.

Besides McGraw announcing her exit from the show, there is not much confirmed about season 2 of “RHORI.” “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” season 2 has been filming and will premiere in 2027 on Bravo.