Sutton Stracke Reveals Where She Stands With Dorit Kemsley Ahead of RHOBH Season 16

Sutton Stracke has plenty on her plate these days, but she’s still making room for a possible friendship with Dorit Kemsley.

With “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” preparing for Season 16, Stracke offered a rare update on her relationship with her longtime castmate during a recent encounter with TMZ.

The Bravo star didn’t offer a lengthy explanation or revisit their past differences. Instead, she gave a short, surprisingly candid answer about where things stand today.

And while Kemsley wasn’t the only topic of conversation, Stracke’s comments offered a glimpse into what she’s focusing on as she navigates her next chapter.

Play

When a TMZ reporter asked Stracke whether fans would ever see her and Kemsley become friends, the RHOBH star didn’t dismiss the possibility.

“You know, we’re inching that way. We’re inching that way,” Stracke replied.

Her answer was brief, but the wording was significant.

Rather than suggesting that she and Kemsley had already returned to a close friendship, Stracke described something that was still developing.

It’s an interesting update for longtime RHOBH viewers, particularly those who have watched the women’s relationship change throughout their time on the show.

Stracke and Kemsley haven’t always seen eye to eye. Their conversations have occasionally exposed differences in how they approach friendships, communication and expectations of one another.

Still, their shared history extends beyond those difficult moments. They’ve spent years navigating the same social circle, attending cast events and experiencing the unique pressures that come with filming a reality television series.

That history makes Stracke’s latest comments especially noteworthy.

She didn’t put a timeline on when the two might become closer, nor did she reveal whether their relationship has reached a turning point during filming.

For now, her comments suggest that she’s willing to let things develop naturally rather than force an immediate resolution.

Whether that progress becomes part of the upcoming season remains to be seen.

Sutton Stracke Opens Up About Her Busy Personal Life and Dating

Kemsley wasn’t the only subject that came up during Stracke’s conversation with TMZ.

When the discussion turned to what else was happening in her life, Stracke made it clear that her schedule was far from empty.

“I have a lot of things going on. My house and men,” she said.

Naturally, the mention of men prompted a follow-up question about her dating life.

“It’s just going,” Stracke replied.

It was a characteristically understated response from the Beverly Hills Housewife, who offered no additional details about whether she’s currently seeing anyone.

Stracke has previously allowed RHOBH viewers into her personal life, including her experiences navigating romance and independence following her divorce.

Her dating journey has provided everything from lighthearted conversations with her castmates to more personal moments about what she wants from a relationship.

This time, however, Stracke kept the details to herself.

Between her home, her romantic life and her evolving relationship with Kemsley, there’s no shortage of developments surrounding the Bravo star.

And as anticipation builds for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 16, viewers will undoubtedly be watching to see whether Stracke and Kemsley continue making progress.

For now, Stracke seems comfortable taking things one step at a time.