Tyra Banks Reveals Why She Left ‘Project Runway’ Mid Season, After Law Roach Clash

Tyra Banks has finally revealed why she exited the most recent season of “Project Runway” mid-way through.

Earlier this year, fans wondered why Banks, who joined season 22 of the fashion design show as a judge, left after a clash with fellow judge Law Roach in episode 5.

Inside Tyra Banks and Law Roach’s Spat

During episode five of “Project Runway,” Tyra Banks clashed with celebrity stylist Law Roach during critiques.

Roach told Banks she was “overstepping,” to which she replied: “No, you’re overstepping. You’re overtalking everybody.”

Roach snapped back to his fellow judge: “Because everything doesn’t have to be over the top. That’s not fashion. It’s about technique, and it’s about talent.”

She eventually claimed that Roach was “making no damn sense,” while Roach added that anyone who voted the way Banks did during final deliberations was “stupid.”

The pair had tension prior, when Banks declared a look as unoriginal and compared it to fast fashion. Roach, in his disagreement, told her “I guess I don’t visit those sites.”

Did Tyra Banks’ Confrontation With Law Roach Cause Her Exit?

Both Tyra Banks and Law Roach have claimed the drama was much smaller in real life than fans think.

“People lost their damn minds on that. Was it big to you? I didn’t think it was that big,” Banks told EW.

After this spat with the stylist, Banks did not return to the judging panel. The “ANTM” host coyly hinted that she was only contracted for half the series.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, she did five episodes and then she left? She’s supposed to do 10!’ [But] y’all don’t know what my contract stated. But, you know, what? Continue to enjoy!” the former Victoria’s Secret model claimed.

“That is so crazy,” Banks says with a laugh when EW tells her that, to fans, their argument was a big deal.

So where does that leave her and Roach’s relationship?

“I don’t know if I should just let the lore live? Just enjoy the Banks-Law, Law-Banks [narrative]. I’m so confused. I’m like, what? We’re beefing? Okay, we’re beefing. It’s just weird for me,” she said.

Law Roach Defends Harsh ‘Project Runway’ Criticism

Law Roach has explained to The Hollywood Reporter why he is so harsh on contestants who compete on “Project Runway“

“I think people love to talk about when the criticism is harsh, but nobody ever talks about when it’s positive,” he said. “I’m there to just give real world advice because I know what this industry is looking for. And it’d be doing them a disservice if I didn’t push them anyway, and iron sharpens iron, right?”

In an interview with TS Madison on The Outlaws, Roach declared he was inspired to make reality TV after watching Tyra Banks on “ANTM.” So while he “respects” her, he declared himself “Project Runway’s” “fashion expert.”

“If you’re not at the level of me, in my mind,” Roach admitted, so expect a disagreement with the man famous for styling Zendaya if he doesn’t believe your fashion prowess.