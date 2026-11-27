Candace Cameron Bure is spilling the details of his short-lived stint on “The View.” The 50-year-old was one of the panelists on the long-running female-centric talk show. However, her time lasted just one year between 2015 and 2016. Her exit has long been fueled by speculation, but the actress is revealing the true reason now.

Cameron Bure was a guest on the “McBride Rewind” podcast, where she spoke of her history on “The View.” The actress is coming hot off her victory on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” but her experience as a supposedly simple talk show host panelist turned out to be far more difficult than on a survival series.

“The Full House” star claimed she was essentially tricked into accepting a role, with the show failing to deliver on its promise.

Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘The View’ Producers Falsely Promised Her The Show Wouldn’t Be Political

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Candace Cameron Bure claimed on the “McBride Rewind” podcast that “The View” producers had promised her a different kind of show than the one she was ultimately on. The “Full House” star said the series was led by a new producer and their team, who offered a spot.

The 50-year-old had appeared as a guest host a few times before receiving the offer. Cameron Bure said the producers considered these appearances auditions. The actress admitted she took “a bit naive” approach to the show, as she didn’t know exactly what to expect.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum claimed she and fellow former co-host Raven-Symoné were both courted with the promise of a more light-hearted experience.

“I was kind of duped. Raven will say the same thing,” Cameron Bure said on the podcast. “We were both told that the show was going to be pop culture and evergreen topics and not politics.”

Candace Cameron Bure Stood By Her Beliefs But Didn’t Want To Be Part Of A Divisive Show

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Candace Cameron Bure said she isn’t afraid to stand by her religiously inclined beliefs. The “Full House” star was aware that she was being hired to offer a conservative point of view in a panel largely comprising liberal personalities. Even so, she didn’t want to make things political, preferring lighthearted topics instead.

“I’m me all the time. I’ve never changed who I am over the years. I’ve been very consistent my whole life and in my Christian faith and my beliefs,” Cameron Bure elaborated. “So, I’m always going to represent that point of view, no matter what topic we’re talking about. But, once it turned very political, I was like, ‘I didn’t sign up for this.’”

The 50-year-old ultimately decided to walk away after two seasons, bringing an end to a one-year stint on the show. According to her, Raven-Symoné experienced the same disappointment of signing up for a show that they felt was far different than the one they had envisioned.

Despite her mixed feelings about her time on “The View,” Cameron Bure maintained she still has a great relationship with all the hosts. The actress has appeared as a guest several times since her departure, most recently after she won the latest season of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

“They still have great producers over there and, off camera, everyone was lovely,” Cameron Bure said. “There was respect behind the cameras, even though there was a lot of disagreeing on camera.”