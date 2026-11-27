Taylor Swift is reportedly “livid” over Vanity Fair’s scathing article about her published earlier this week.

According to a report by Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack, the former “The Voice” mentor, 36, isn’t simply shrugging off the issue.

“Taylor takes everything personally. She notices every little detail, right down to the sequins on her backup dancers’ costumes,” a source told the outlet. “Nothing gets past her, and she certainly isn’t going to let an article like this slide.”

What Does the Article Say About Taylor Swift?

Getty Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England.

On Monday, November 23, the outlet released an article titled “The Mastermind,” penned by May Jeong. The piece included unflattering stories from some of Swift’s former schoolmates, including a woman identified as Arielle Peppers.

Peppers claimed she attended school with the singer and specifically recalled Swift owning several pairs of Ugg boots.

“She had the brown one, the black one, the blue one,” Peppers told the outlet.

Peppers recalled asking her mother for a pair, but was told that buying the boots would cost half of her paycheck.

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Following the viral claims, Peppers told TMZ she wasn’t trying to throw shade at Swift.

“I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time,” she told the outlet. “It wasn’t intended as an attack on anyone.”

Peppers continued, “I’m focused on my own life, raising my twin daughters, working, and pursuing my own musical goals as A. Star. I wish Taylor Swift continued success.”

Peppers also claimed that she’s been getting threats and hateful messages over the article.

“We’re not gonna spread the hate or give it light,” she added. “We’re going to move forward with positivity and love.”

Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle Weighs In

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Meanwhile, Swift’s A-list celebrity friends are reportedly weighing in on the issue, per a separate report by Naughty But Nice.

“These celebrities are very conscious of their own image,” the source alleged. “They don’t necessarily want to get involved in Taylor’s fight, but they also don’t want to look like hypocrites. Imagine attending her wedding and then happily posing for a Vanity Fair cover or Oscar party as though nothing happened. It’s a terrible look.”

The insider continued, “They may have made an enemy of the biggest star in music, but the bigger mistake is making her entire social circle think twice about doing business with them. That’s a lot of A-list relationships to put at risk.”