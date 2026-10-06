Michael Weatherly Returns to ‘NCIS’ — Here’s How to Watch Season 24

Not including the cameo when Michael Weatherly returned to help fans say goodbye to cameo, it’s been 10 years since “NCIS” fans have seen him step into HQ. This is not a season of the series you will want to miss.

The “NCIS” Season 23 finale left a lot in the air, with the camera panning away while Torres and Matteo, McGee’s son, faced off. With the promo making it clear that Torres had survived, there were plenty of questions about what that meant for McGee’s son, and now it’s time to get the details.

How to Watch ‘NCIS’ Season 24

CBS “Wayward Son” – CBS Original Series NCIS, scheduled to air on Tuesday, Oct. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured (L-R): Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas Torres. Photo: Greg Gayne/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The first episode of “NCIS” Season 24 airs tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 6. The show will kick off a night of “NCIS” drama, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and the only place to watch it live is CBS. Episodes will air weekly, with a full season planned, and “NCIS: New York” and “NCIS: Origins” will follow with new episodes.

Of course, CBS makes it possible to watch live in a few ways, and one of those is the traditional way with your cable provider. You can also stream with the likes of FuboTV and DirecTV if you prefer to cut the cord. However, if you have a Paramount+ subscription, you’ll want to check on the live streaming options.

Paramount+ is a great app to have if you love CBS dramas. All episodes head to the platform the day after their air on the network, with “NCIS” arriving around 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesdays.

What to Expect When ‘NCIS’ Returns

CBS “Wayward Son” – CBS Original Series NCIS, scheduled to air on Tuesday, Oct. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured (L-R): Jillian Armenante as Sec Nav Helen Marsh, Seamus Dever as Gabriel Laroche, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

There have been plenty of questions about what to expect with Weatherly returning to the series. All that is known right now is that he’s moved to DC to open a satellite office for his security firm, so that he can be closer to Tali, who is in Boston at a boarding school.

Will he be back with MCRT? In the first episode of the season, fans will spot a Visitor badge, which means that he won’t be back as a special agent. With his security firm, he could find a way into cases that the team isn’t allowed to, which could open more doors and let him see a different type of police work. With the likelihood that LaRoche will take over as Director of NCIS — he certainly pushed for that chair — the team is sure to need some way into crime scenes when he gets in their way.

Could this also mean that Ziva returns? Considering “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” didn’t bring full closure, there is a lot of hope that the full-season return of Weatherly opens the door for the entire family to show up.

This is a season of change. Not only will there be a new director, but it also means that there’s no Leon Vance. The 500th milestone episode brought a heartbreaking change, and it’s been difficult to get over that. “NCIS” Season 24 won’t make it easy if LaRoche ends up taking on the director chair, but it’s not like he can’t be any worse than Vance splitting the entire team up when he joined, right?

“NCIS” Season 24 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS and streams the following day on Paramount+.