What’s New on TV This Week? The Top Premieres for October 5-11, 2026

There are several new shows and movies arriving this week as October gives viewers plenty of reasons to update their watchlists. From a new vampire comedy and a fresh take on a Stephen King classic to a new “NCIS” series and an adaptation of “Treasure Island” and even a few Netflix shows, there’s a pretty good mix of genres to choose from.

Honestly, there’s something for fans of supernatural stories, crime documentaries, reality competition, and more. Yep, whether you’re looking for something new to binge or just want to know when your favorite streaming services are dropping their next big release, here’s a look at what’s premiering October 5-11, 2026.

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Monday, October 5, 2026

“Sweet Deceit” premieres at 10:00pm ET on Food Network. And bonus: it’s hosted by Josh Peck.

This series “challenges teams of three to find hyperrealistic sweets hidden in plain sight among everyday objects,” according to Food Network. “In each episode, a master baker transforms familiar items into incredible edible imposters and secretly places them throughout a unique location.”

Contestants will face four “increasingly difficult rounds,” working together to determine “what’s real and what’s sweet” before taking a bite. Teams that find all six hidden sweets can walk away with $12,000.

Let’s be real, this sounds like a fun twist on the usual food TV or baking competition format. Instead of simply judging desserts, contestants have to figure out whether they’re looking at an actual object or something they can eat!

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

“NCIS: New York” premieres at 9:00pm ET on CBS. Yep, the network is adding another chapter to its popular franchises.

According to CBS:

“Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.”

For longtime “NCIS” fans, Sam’s return is an exciting reason to check out the new series. It seems like CBS is hoping to bring familiar franchise appeal together with a fresh team and new cases.

Wednesday, October 7, 2026

“Carrie” hits Prime Video at 3:00am ET. This updated take on Stephen King‘s classic sounds particularly relevant given how much of teenage life now plays out online.

Per an Amazon press release:

“Misfit high‑schooler Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father’s sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.”

And honestly, fans of the original story may want to see how this adaptation approaches Carrie’s experiences.

“The Serial Killer Connection” premieres at 9:00pm ET on ID (Investigation Discovery).

The three-part series brings together Bonnie Lou, the former wife of serial killer Richard “Marc” Evonitz, and Kara Robinson Chamberlain, who escaped from him, according to TV Insider.

Thursday, October 8, 2026

“Below” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET. Starring Josh Hartnett, the series follows a fisherman who “must protect his family and community’s vanishing way of life” when a mysterious sea creature begins terrorizing their coastal town, per Netflix.

”Eternally Yours” premieres at 8:30pm ET on CBS. And this one is unique, telling the story of a vampire couple, Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards), whose marriage has lost its spark after 500 years together.

CBS describes the couple’s situation:

“Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they’ve settled into an eternal rut, until their daughter’s earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever… or if forever is a life sentence.”

Yep, a vampire marriage hitting a rough patch after five centuries together is certainly a different kind of relationship comedy. Let’s be real, that’s a lot of time to spend with the same person!

“Cupertino” premieres at 10:00pm ET on CBS. The legal drama stars Mike Colter as a lawyer who discovers his former tech start-up employer has cheated him out of his stock options.

According to CBS:

“Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley.”

It seems like this one could appeal to viewers who enjoy underdog stories, especially when the people fighting back have some serious challenges ahead of them.

Friday, October 9, 2026

“Avatar: Seven Havens” hits Paramount+ at 3:00am ET. The 2-D animated series follows a young Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra. However, there’s a major twist: This time, the title “marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior,” per Paramount+.

“Take Charge of My Heart” premieres at 4:00pm ET on Netflix. And this K-Drama is actually a rom-com.

Netflix describes the show as:

“A corporate heir with an artificial heart meets a woman who’s literally electric. They strike a deal that makes his heart beat — in more ways than one.”

Saturday, October 10, 2026

There are no new shows premiering on today, giving viewers a little break before Sunday’s releases.

Sunday, October 11, 2026

“The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story” hits HBO Max at 3:00am ET. This documentary is one of the last premieres for the week.

Per HBO, the show follows “an investigation into a 1985 murder [that] turns into a haunting exploration of a bayou community’s dark history of violence and bloodshed.”

“Treasure Island” premieres at 10:00pm ET on MGM+. Based on Robert Louis Stevenson‘s classic novel, the series follows Jim Hawkins (Tom Sweet) and his formidable mother, Bess (Hayley Atwell), as they’re pulled into a dangerous race for the treasure of the infamous Captain Flint.

An MGM+ press release said:

“Battling for control are Long John Silver (David Oyelowo)—a ruthless survivor who is just as charming as he is cunning —and Aaron Graham (Jack Huston), a revolutionary spy seeking to use the gold to upend colonial power. Set in 1788 across storm-battered Cornwall, treacherous seas, and a jungle island soaked in secrets.”

It even went on to even describe the series as a “thrilling, immersive, and character-driven epic.”

Whether you’re adding something to your weekly TV routine or just looking for a new series to try, the week of October 5-11, 2026 has plenty to offer.