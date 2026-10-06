Apple TV Renews Hit Limited Series for Surprise Second Season ‘By Popular Demand’

An Apple TV limited series that was only intended for a single season is making a surprise comeback.

Starring a trio of A-list actresses — Kate Mara, Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington — dark thriller “Imperfect Women” has been renewed for a second season that nobody saw coming.

‘Imperfect Women’ Returning for Season 2

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According to a press release from the streamer, “Imperfect Women” is being brought back “by popular demand,” with Washington reprising her role for Season 2,

“’Imperfect Women’ examines a crime that shatters the lives of three women in a decades-long friendship,” reads the synopsis for the series’ first season.

“The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives,” the synopsis adds. “As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.”

‘A Compelling New Chapter’

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Per Apple TV’s release, “Imperfect Women” will be back with “a compelling new chapter set on Martha’s Vineyard that will revolve around fan-favorite character Eleanor, played by Emmy Award-winning producer and actor Kerry Washington, who will reprise her role and serve as executive producer alongside Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss.”

Series creator Annie Weisman will return, and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Justin Hillian (“The Chi,” “Snowfall”) for the new season, which “will be based on an original idea” (the first season was based on the novel by Amarinta Hall).

Expanding the World of ‘Imperfect Women’

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“We were thrilled to see how deeply these women and their stories resonated with audiences around the world, and I’m so excited to step back into Eleanor’s shoes,” says Washington. “She’s intelligent and strong, but she also finds herself navigating complicated and sometimes messy situations. We at Simpson Street, along with our incredible partners at Apple and Love & Squalor Pictures, can’t wait to explore a fresh chapter for her and share where this story takes us next.”

“After a wildly entertaining first season, driven by the performances of Kerry, Lizzie and Kate, we jumped at the opportunity to expand the world of ‘Imperfect Women’ through Kerry’s fan-favorite character of Eleanor,” adds Matt Cherniss, Apple TV’s head of programming. “Annie and Justin’s thrilling new story felt like an exciting and natural next chapter. We can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

In addition to starring, Washington and Moss are both executive producers on “Imperfect Women,” with the project coming from their respective production companies.

As Washington told Deadline, it all began when Moss approached her. “It started with her — she bought the rights to the book and brought me in,” Washington said of the “Handmaid’s Tale” star.

“I think, and we really tried to honor this in the show, it was extraordinary for both Lizzie and I to read this material, where you enter the story through one character’s point of view, and that feels substantive enough to be the entire story,” Washington continued.

“And then suddenly it switches and you’re in the perspective of the dead woman. And then it switches again. That framework was so spectacularly creative, but also a really good exercise in the world right now, to remind ourselves that we may not understand the full picture of something until we allow ourselves to stand in someone else’s shoes,” she added.