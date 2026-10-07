Netflix Renews Steamy Surprise Hit for Season 3 Before Season 2 Drops: ‘Buckle Up’

Netflix is wasting no time adding more drama to Maple Brook. “The Hunting Wives” has officially been renewed for Season 3 before Season 2 even arrives, giving fans an unusually early vote of confidence from the streamer.

Netflix announced Wednesday, October 7, that it had ordered an eight-episode third season of the mystery drama starring Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, with casting already underway. Season 2 is set to premiere Thursday, November 26.

The early renewal gives the series room to move quickly into another installment, rather than leaving viewers waiting months for word on its future.

The series is based on May Cobb’s 2021 novel of the same name.

How Did Fans React to ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 3 Renewal?

Fans quickly celebrated the early renewal on social media.

One wrote, “the drama is nowhere near finished😅 and honestly…i’m not ready for it to be!”

Another added, “This show is such a guilty pleasure. The secrets, the tension, the over-the-top friendships that clearly aren’t real… I’m glad Netflix is keeping it going. Season 3 better deliver after that cliffhanger energy from Season 1.”

“This is quite literally the best news,” another fan wrote.

Another viewer added, “Can’t wait I never thought I would like this show but it’s actually really good.”

Why Did Netflix Renew ‘The Hunting Wives’ So Early?

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The decision follows a strong run since the show debuted in July 2025. “The Hunting Wives” originally began as a Starz project before Netflix acquired the completed first season for U.S. viewers.

Although it was initially available only domestically, the show still spent five weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for English-language television, reaching No. 2 in its second week, according to TV Insider.

Netflix later expanded availability into more international markets.

The series eventually reached the Top 10 in 40 countries and hit No. 1 in 10 countries, including the United States, according to Deadline.

It has also collected more than 35 million views since its debut, Deadline reported.

What Is Changing With Season 2?

Season 1 remains an acquisition, but the show’s relationship with Netflix changes beginning with Season 2.

After Lionsgate regained rights in many international territories, Netflix struck a broader deal and renewed the series as a Netflix original, as reported by Variety.

That means Season 2 will mark the beginning of the show’s next chapter under the streamer’s own branding.

The quick Season 3 pickup could also help keep the series on a tighter yearly production schedule.

What Has the Showrunner Said About Season 3?

Netflix The Hunting Wives

Creator, writer, and showrunner Rebecca Cutter made it clear that the drama will not slow down.

“I’m so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that once you’ve finished Season 2, you’ll be desperate to see what happens next,” Cutter said in the official press release. “Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted.”

Cutter also executive produces alongside Erwin Stoff for 3 Arts Entertainment and author May Cobb, whose bestselling novel inspired the series.

Lionsgate Television remains the studio behind the show.

When Does ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 Premiere?

Netflix The Hunting Wives

Season 2 of “The Hunting Wives” premieres on Netflix Thursday, November 26. The early Season 3 renewal means viewers can head into the new episodes knowing the story will continue beyond the upcoming season.

With casting already underway and Netflix moving quickly on the next installment, Maple Brook’s scandals are clearly nowhere near finished.