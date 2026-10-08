Kyle Cooke Gives Surprising Update on Divorce From Amanda Batula

Kyle Cooke has revealed why he and Amanda Batula still haven’t made their split official on paper.

Nine months after the “Summer House” stars announced their breakup, Cooke said the former couple has yet to file for divorce because they have been putting off the difficult conversations involved in ending their marriage.

The Two Are Still Trying to Figure the Split Out

“It’s been a little slow going, she was busy, I was busy,” the 44-year-old DJ told E! News during Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards 2026 at New York City’s Edison Ballroom on Sept. 6. “We’re still working on the details of that.”

Cooke and Batula, 35, were married for four years before announcing their separation. Although Batula has since moved on with their former “Summer House” co-star West Wilson, Cooke said neither of them appears to be rushing through the legal process.

“It’s never fun to have those formal talks and maybe there’s a side of us that put it off a little bit,” Cooke admitted. “But, yeah, we will eventually make it formal and sign on the dotted line.”

The lack of progress has caught the attention of “Summer House” fans, who have had plenty to say about the couple’s still-unfinished divorce.

“I don’t think this surprises anyone Kyle is the king of procrastination and Amanda is the Queen of ignoring any adult conversation,” one fan wrote.

Another joked, “Guarantee they’ll still be married in 5 years and the only thing that will push it through is if one of them wants to marry someone else.”

Others called the situation “the real plot twist” of “Summer House,” while another fan joked that the former couple would remain legally married for years.

Despite not being legally divorced, Cooke said he approached Season 11 as a single man. He described the experience as a welcome change after years of carrying the emotional weight of his marriage.

“I carried a lot of stress these last many years,” the Loverboy founder told E!. “It truly felt like a weight had been lifted and I could let my hair down. Well, I don’t have a mullet anymore. But I could just be myself and not have to apologize for everything.”

Cooke also suggested the upcoming season has a different feel because the cast entered the Hamptons share house single.

“I had a lot of fun,” he said. “I feel like we returned to the roots of the show to some extent. Everybody entered single, which is a first.”

Cooke Was Single During the Recent ‘Summer House’ Filming

That setup appears to have given Cooke plenty of opportunities to embrace his new status.

“Everybody keeps telling me this is exactly what I should be doing,” he said. “I feel so fortunate to be traveling and filming and everything in between.”

Lindsay Hubbard also teased the dynamic of the upcoming season, pointing out that having more single cast members could make for especially entertaining television.

“It makes for a great TV show when there’s a lot of single people in a house every weekend,” Hubbard told E!, before adding of her longtime friend, “Kyle is a great wingman.”

For now, Cooke and Batula remain married legally, even as both have moved into separate chapters of their lives. Cooke’s comments suggest the divorce will eventually happen — just not as quickly as fans might expect.