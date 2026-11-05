Beloved Actor and Producer Has Passed Away At 47 After 17-Year Cancer Battle

Charles F. Porter has passed away.

An actor, producer and onetime college football star at Duke University, he was just 47 years old.

Porter’s family confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing he’d lost his 17-and-a-half year battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

An Actor, Producer and Indie Filmmaker

Porter was a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, both an actor in film and television while also working tirelessly as a producer to bring his faith-based passion projects to the screen, serving as an advocate for independent filmmaking.

With respect to the latter, Porter produced “Finding Faith,” a 2025 film that starred Paula Patton, Loretta Devine and Keith David.

As an actor, Porter racked up an impressive resume. In addition to guest-starring in such TV series as “The Parkers,” “House,” “Without a Trace” and “Bones,” he is remembered for his starring role as trailblazing Black NASCAR driver Wendell Scott in the 2011 ESPN film “Wendell Scott: A Race Story.”

‘Finding Faith’

Play

While his talent as an actor was undeniable, Porter’s real passion was in bringing stories he deemed important to the screen.

Founder of his own production company, Black Bench Productions, THR noted that Porter “developed, packaged, produced and financed indie films, championing stories of faith, family, resilience and redemption while creating opportunities for Black artists and filmmakers.”

He spearheaded “Finding Faith,” which had a theatrical run before airing on Lifetime. “Struck by the sudden death of her husband, Faith (Patton) spirals out of control and loses her trust in God. But with the unwavering support of her family, pastor, and close friends, Faith starts to find her way out of the darkness and into the light, rebuilding her life one step at a time,” reads the synopsis for the powerful faith-based film.

Other producing credits included the BET+ movies “A Miracle Before Christmas” (2022), starring David, LeToya Luckett and Romeo Miller, and “Christmas Angel” (2023), starring Miller, DaniLeigh, Skyh Black, Elise Neal and Tamar Braxton.

Porter also produced some other films, including the thrillers “Nailed” (2006), “Battered (2014) — with Porter starring in both of those projects — and “Grace Point” (2023).

‘Never Quit’

Porter was a man of many talents, and was also was a successful model. In addition to appearing in Italian Vogue, he was also the focus of an international Adidas campaign, and walked the runway for the Ebony Fashion Fair.

Beyond that, Porter was also a poet, and published three books of poetry — “Get to Know,” “Choose Your Path” and “Enjoying the Journey.” Prior to his passing, he was working on a book titled “B+,” which The Hollywood Reporter explained had been “inspired by his changed blood type following one of his three bone marrow transplants.”

THR reported that his wife of 18 years, Candice Tab Porter, was at his side when he passed away, along with his sister-in-law and best friend and former Duke teammate William L. Hill. According to his family, the philosophy that guided his life and career was summed up in two words: “Never Quit.”



