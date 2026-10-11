Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Share Emotional Moment After Son’s Passing

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are leaning on each other as they grieve the loss of their son, Presley Gerber.

The supermodel, 60, and her husband were spotted holding hands during a quiet walk at Zuma Beach in Malibu, California, three weeks after their son died at age 27, according to images obtained by the Daily Mail.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Crawford is heartbroken over her son’s passing.

“Cindy is completely in shock over Presley’s devastating death,” a source told the outlet. “She is heartbroken.”

The source added, “They are saddened beyond words. Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”

The Two Held Hands on the Beach

The couple kept a low profile during the outing, wearing baseball caps to shade their faces. Crawford also wore large, dark sunglasses.

The sighting offered a glimpse of the longtime couple as they navigate an unimaginable loss. Crawford and Gerber have called the Malibu area home for decades.

Presley, their only son, died Sept. 20 after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest while staying at Resolutions Living, a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. His death was suspected to be an overdose.

The beach outing came one day after the couple’s longtime friend George Clooney spoke publicly about the family’s loss.

Clooney Speaks Out About the Tragedy

“Quite honestly, it’s one of the most devastating things that’s happened to our family,” Clooney told Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 9 at The Albies, an annual awards ceremony hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

“And their family is just as you can imagine,” he added.

Clooney, who co-founded Casamigos Tequila with Gerber in 2013, also described the tragedy as deeply painful.

“It’s the worst thing that could ever happen with family,” he said.

Crawford and Gerber married in 1998 and also share daughter Kaia Gerber, 25. The family has previously spoken about the impact of Presley’s struggles with addiction.

Kaia Previously Spoke Out About Her Brother

In an interview with Vogue published in August, about a month before her brother’s death, Kaia reflected on how addiction affected their family and shaped her own approach to asking for help.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she said.

The actress also explained why she often tried to avoid adding to her parents’ worries.

“I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help,” Kaia said. “Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

The two siblings were incredibly close and even got matching tattoos.

Her comments offered a glimpse into the challenges the family faced as Presley struggled with addiction over the years.

Now, Crawford and Gerber are facing the loss of their son while surrounded by loved ones who have shared in their grief. Their quiet walk together comes as friends and family continue to reflect on the profound impact of Presley’s death.