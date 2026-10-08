Jennifer Connelly, 55, Is Aging Backwards as She Sizzles in Tiny Miniskirt in Paris

The beautiful Jennifer Connelly appeared to be aging backwards as she stepped out in Paris this week in a stunning outfit.

Actress Connelly, 55, is known best for her roles in movies like 1986’s “Labyrinth,” 2000’s “Requiem for a Dream,” 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind,” 2003’s “Hulk,” and 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

However, she’s also known for her striking beauty — something that, remarkably, appears to be increasing as the years pass.

This week, on Tuesday, October 6, the actress attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

She wore a dark, embellished Louis Vuitton long-sleeve top and tiny matching wrap-style miniskirt with a pink trim. She paired the outfit with futuristic sneaker-and-boot hybrid shoes from the Louis Vuitton cruise 2027 collection.

Connelly took to social media to share her look — and her incredible youthful beauty — with her fans.

Jennifer Connelly Looked Ageless in Paris

Jennifer Connelly shared her Paris look with the 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of six photographs. Five of the snaps are in color, one of them is in black and white. All of them show her stunning Paris look in different poses, including one of her sitting on a sofa. The setting appears to be a luxurious suite in a gorgeous and opulent Parisian hotel.

The caption on Connelly’s post reads, “Paris for @LouisVuitton. Congratulations, @NicolasGhesquiere on another beautiful collection 🤍 #LVSS27.”

Of course, the stunning star’s fans and followers rushed to the post’s comments section in their droves to have their say on it.

Connelly’s Fans & Followers Love Her Paris Look

Getty Jennifer Connelly.

The comments section of Jennifer Connelly’s Paris post is flooded with flattering messages from her fans and followers — including some of her famous friends.

“Saved by the Bell” and “Showgirls” actress Elizabeth Berkley left three heart emojis to show her love for Connelly’s post, posting, “❤️❤️❤️.”

“Melrose Place” and “Charmed” star Alyssa Milano commented, “Obsessed with this whole look.”

One of Connelly’s followers wrote, “One of the most stunning women on the planet.”

Another follower said, “I believe the term the kids are using today is “Smoke Show”.”

“The photographer needs a raise 🤩,” proclaimed somebody else.

“The one true Queen 😢❤️,” noted another Instagram user.

Last but not least, someone else commented, “You are my longest celebrity crush. Ever since labyrinth.”

Connelly’s only acting credit in the last couple of years has come in the Apple TV sci-fi series “Dark Matter.” The second series is currently ongoing, having premiered on Friday, August 28. Its ten-episode run will come to a climax on Friday, October 30.

Per IMDb, the series’ synopsis is as follows: “A man is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could’ve lived, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from a most terrifying foe: himself.”

In the series, Connelly plays Daniela Dessen, the wife of main character Jason Dessen, played by Joel Edgerton.

Connelly’s only other confirmed future credit will come in an episode of the thriller television series “Safe Houses.”

We look forward to that and the final four episodes of “Dark Matter.”

Jennifer Connelly’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.