Hallmark Fans Are in for a Romantic Treat With 4 Movies Airing Tomorrow — Oct. 7

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 7. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Bottled with Love’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Bottled with Love” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Bottled with Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): After being stood up, Abbey gets inspired to open her heart in a letter, put it in a bottle and toss it out to sea. Months later, a man fishing discovers it and opts to reach out.

This film stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Andrew Walker. It is directed by David Weaver.

“Bottled with Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on April 13, 2019 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Fever programming event.

‘Adventures in Love & Birding’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Adventures in Love & Birding” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Adventures in Love & Birding” (per the Hallmark Channel): A single mom agrees to be the partner of a bird enthusiast for a birding competition but misunderstands the assignment and tells everyone she’s his new girlfriend instead of just his teammate.

This film stars Rachel Boston and Andrew Walker. It is directed by Michael Robison.

“Adventures in Love & Birding” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 27, 2025 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event.

‘Kentucky Roses’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Kentucky Roses” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Kentucky Roses” (per the Hallmark Channel): A greenhouse worker and the son of Churchill Downs’ CEO form an unlikely pair, coming together to save the Kentucky Derby rose blanket and uncovering a generational love story along the way.

This film stars Andrew Walker and Odette Annable. It is directed by Clare Niederpruem.

“Kentucky Roses” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on May 2, 2026 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual May for Moms programming event.

‘A Knight to Remember’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “A Knight to Remember” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “A Knight to Remember” (per the Hallmark Channel): A statue of an English knight arrives in Chicago for an art exhibit. While cleaning the statue, museum conservator Emily impulsively kisses the statue, bringing him to life.

This film stars Julie Gonzalo and James Trevena. It is directed by Kevin Fair.

“A Knight to Remember” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 3, 2026 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event.