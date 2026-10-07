Your Next Hallmark Movie Marathon Starts Tomorrow With 4 Cozy Reruns — Oct. 8

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 8. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Summer Romance’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “A Summer Romance” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Summer Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): Samantha’s Montana ranch is her family’s legacy, so when a developer shows up to buy it, Sam isn’t interested. But as he tries to win her trust and her ranch, Sam finds he might also be winning her heart.

This film stars Erin Krakow and Ryan Paevey.

“A Summer Romance” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on August 17, 2019 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event.

‘A Country Wedding’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “A Country Wedding” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Country Wedding” (per the Hallmark Channel): A famous country singer set to marry a glamorous Hollywood actress returns to his small town roots. When he crosses paths with his childhood sweetheart – and finally feels inspired to write songs again – he reevaluates his life, his values and his opinion of true love. As his wedding day approaches, he must decide if he has chosen the right woman to be his wife.

This film stars Autumn Reeser and Jesse Metcalfe.

“A Country Wedding” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on June 27, 2015 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual June Weddings programming event.

‘Texas Two-Step’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Texas Two-Step” below:

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The official synopsis for “Texas Two-Step” (per the Hallmark Channel): Olivia returns to Texas to help her aunt with her country music bar that’s fallen on hard times and reconnects with Luke, her childhood sweetheart turned cowboy, and her passion for dancing.

This film stars Heather Hemmens and Brendan Penny.

“Texas Two-Step” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on June 13, 2026 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event.

‘Villa Amore’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Villa Amore” below:

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The official synopsis for “Villa Amore” (per the Hallmark Channel): Liara goes to Italy and impulsively buys the villa where her parents met. She soon learns she is in way over her head and must ask a lawyer-turned-handyman to help her renovate.

This film stars Eloise Mumford and Kevin McGarry.

“Villa Amore” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on June 21, 2025 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Passport to Love programming event.