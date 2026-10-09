Cozy Up With a Hallmark Movie Marathon Tomorrow, Including a New Premiere Starring Kevin McGarry — Oct. 10

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 10. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘The Good Witch’s Destiny’ – 8 a.m. Eastern Time / 7 a.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “The Good Witch’s Destiny” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Good Witch’s Destiny” (per the Hallmark Channel): All Cassie Nightingale wants for her birthday is for her family and friends to be together. While her husband Jake suggests an intimate dinner at a fancy restaurant in their hometown of Middleton, Cassie would rather have a party at The Grey House, with all her loved ones in attendance. As Cassie’s special day is approaching, her stepdaughter Lori discovers disturbing parallels between Cassie and Cassie’s great aunt, nicknamed the Grey Lady, who disappeared at her own birthday party years before. With signs of a curse looming over her, it’s clear that Cassie needs to conjure up more than a little magic to make things right again. Is there birthday magic in the air or is it a birthday curse?

Starring Catherine Bell, Chris Potter, Robin Dunne and Hannah Endicott-Douglas.

“The Good Witch’s Destiny” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 26, 2013.

‘Pumpkin Pie Wars’ – 10 a.m. Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Pumpkin Pie Wars” below:

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The official synopsis for “Pumpkin Pie Wars” (per the Hallmark Channel): Ten years ago, Faye and Lydia each opened their own bakeries in Emeryville, Ohio, after a personal and professional fall-out during a local Pumpkin Pie contest. Now their children, and co-workers, Casey and Sam, are set to carry on the rivalry as they go head-to-head in the same contest. There’s only problem for these two people who are supposed to hate each other, they start to fall in love.

Starring Julie Gonzalo and Eric Aragon.

“Pumpkin Pie Wars” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 15, 2016.

‘Love Struck Café’ – 12 p.m. Eastern Time / 11 a.m. Central Time

The official synopsis for “Love Struck Café” (per the Hallmark Channel): Megan Quinn, an aspiring architect, faces multiple tasks – developing her hometown lake into a commercialized entertainment center, forcing Mrs. Frances Figgins, her childhood mentor, out of her family’s home, and helping out at her family café after her father breaks his leg, all while also dealing with the return of her childhood sweetheart, Joe, who broke her heart.

Stars Andrew Walker and Sarah Jane Morris.

“Love Struck Café” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 14, 2017.

‘Sweet Autumn’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Sweet Autumn” below:

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The official synopsis for “Sweet Autumn” (per the Hallmark Channel): Aunt Dee splits her candy shop between her niece, Maggie, and maple farmer, Dex. Following letters Dee left, the two uncover the reason for her decision, during the Sweet Autumn festival.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker.

“Sweet Autumn” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 17, 2020.

‘A Harvest Wedding’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “A Harvest Wedding” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Harvest Wedding” (per the Hallmark Channel): Sarah Bloom, an up and coming wedding planner in New York, is hired to plan the most anticipated wedding of the season. However, she learns the bride is from Sarah’s home town of Williamstown, Massachusetts, and wants her wedding on the family farm, which is now being run by the bride’s older brother – who is also Sarah’s first love.

Stars Jill Wagner and Victor Webster.

“A Harvest Wedding” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 21, 2017.

‘Haul Out the Halloween’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Haul Out the Halloween” below:

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The official synopsis for “Haul Out the Halloween” (per the Hallmark Channel): New, Halloween-obsessed neighbors inspire residents of Evergreen Lane to haul out their spookiest costumes and décor to become EverSCREAM Lane.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta.

“Haul Out the Halloween” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 11, 2025.

‘The Spirit of Halloween’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “The Spirit of Halloween” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Spirit of Halloween” (per the Hallmark Channel): Everly Stone is very firmly anti-Halloween. That is, until she is visited by three friendly yet spooky spirits who help her rediscover her true self and see what she’s been missing all along.

Starring Meghan Ory and Kevin McGarry.

“The Spirit of Halloween” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 10, 2026.

‘Pumpkin Regatta Romance’ – 10 p.m. Eastern Time / 9 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” below:

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The official synopsis for “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): When their fathers refuse to move past a disagreement, Nadine, daughter of the boat shop owner, and Ethan, a pumpkin farmer, team up to heal the feud and revive the town’s Pumpkin Regatta.

Starring Mishael Morgan and Corey Sevier.

“Pumpkin Regatta Romance” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 26, 2026.