Hallmark Is Bringing Back 4 Cozy Movies for Fans to Revisit Tomorrow — Oct. 9

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 9. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Picture of Her’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “A Picture of Her” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “A Picture of Her” (per the Hallmark Channel): Beth unwittingly becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine’s cover and goes on a quest to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer who snapped her photo.

This film stars Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes.

“A Picture of Her” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on March 25, 2023 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Into Love programming event.

‘Winter Castle’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Winter Castle” below:

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The official synopsis for “Winter Castle” (per the Hallmark Channel): Born and raised in sunny California, Jenny is thrilled when her sister Meg decides to have a destination wedding at an ice hotel. Jenny is immediately entranced by the magical décor of the hotel and also finds herself instantly smitten with Craig, the handsome best man. Will the romance of the gorgeous wintry hotel bring them together?

This film stars Emilie Ullerup and Kevin McGarry.

“Winter Castle” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 5, 2019 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Winterfest programming event.

Fun fact: The film’s real life ice hotel is actually the Hôtel de Glace, located just 20 minutes north of Québec City in the Québec province of Canada!

‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “My Grown-Up Christmas List” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Grown-Up Christmas List” (per the Hallmark Channel): Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart.

This film stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.

“My Grown-Up Christmas List” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 9, 2022 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Christmas in July programming event.

‘Checkin’ It Twice’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Checkin’ It Twice” below:

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The official synopsis for “Checkin’ It Twice” (per the Hallmark Channel): A journeyman hockey player falls for a real estate agent in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family’s backyard.

This film stars Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry.

“Checkin’ It Twice” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 20, 2023 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.