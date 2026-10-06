Michael Douglas Recalls ‘Heartbreaking’ Talks With Rob Reiner About Their Sons Before Tragedy

Long before tragedy struck Rob Reiner’s family, Michael Douglas says the two men found an unusual source of comfort in each other as they faced painful struggles involving their sons.

Douglas, 82, writes about those private conversations in his new memoir, “One Helluva Ride,” according to an excerpt published Monday, October 5, by the Los Angeles Times.

Both fathers had watched their sons struggle with drugs. Douglas’ son, Cameron Douglas, 47, battled addiction and spent seven years in federal prison on drug-related charges.

“We both had sons with serious drug issues and we both, at times, had been at the end of our rope,” Douglas writes.

Michael Douglas Says the Conversations Brought Comfort

Douglas says the two men spoke candidly about the strain their families were under.

“It was a heartbreaking confessional for us,” he wrote, adding that he knew they “gave each other some measure of comfort during the hard times.”

The actors also shared a professional history. Reiner directed Douglas in the 1994 romantic comedy “The American President.”

Getty Michael Douglas in conversation with Rob Reiner

Douglas previously discussed their friendship and the difficult conversations about their sons during a CBS News special titled Rob Reiner – Scenes from a Life that aired after Reiner’s death in December 2025.

He spoke about the difficult conversations he and Reiner had as fathers trying to help sons struggling with addiction.

“I also had a son who had drug issues. And I’m happy to say he’s overcome them and he’s living a prosperous life. But we talked a lot about that: What you can do as a parent, what you can’t do,” Douglas said.

He also praised Reiner for continuing to show up publicly while carrying the strain of his son’s struggles behind the scenes.

Rob Reiner and His Wife Were Killed in 2025

Getty Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attend the Human Rights Campaign 2019 Los Angeles Dinner.

The memories now carry far more weight following the deaths of Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner.

The couple were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14, 2025. Los Angeles police determined their deaths were homicides, according to ABC7.

Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested later that day.

Prosecutors allege Nick fatally stabbed his parents before leaving the residence, according to the BBC. He was later indicted on two counts of murder, along with special-circumstance allegations involving multiple murders and lying in wait.

Getty Nick Reiner

Nick has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The allegations against him have not been proven in court.

Douglas’ Memoir Revisits His Family’s Own Struggles

Douglas has spoken publicly before about Cameron’s addiction and the toll it took on their family.

Cameron ultimately served seven years in federal prison after being convicted on drug-related charges, as reported by ABC News. Since his release, he has discussed his recovery and rebuilt his relationship with his father.

Douglas’ memoir revisits that chapter from a more personal angle, including how his friendship with Reiner gave him someone who understood the fear and frustration of watching a loved one struggle.

‘One Helluva Ride’ Also Looks Back at Douglas’ Hollywood Life

“One Helluva Ride” is set for release Tuesday, October 6, and spans nearly 500 pages covering Douglas’ career, relationships and family life, according to Google Books.

The book also includes his admission that he had a secret relationship with Kathleen Turner while the two were filming the 1984 adventure comedy “Romancing the Stone.”

Douglas and Turner had denied a romance for years.