Khloé Kardashian Says Lamar Odom Is ‘Dead To Me’ After Latest Fallout

Khloé Kardashian has made it clear that she does not see another reconciliation with Lamar Odom in their future. The reality star declared that her ex-husband is now “dead to me” while discussing the latest deterioration of their relationship on “The Kardashians.”

Her frustration stems largely from comments Odom made following the release of his Netflix documentary, “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom,” which Kardashian agreed to participate in earlier this year.

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s fallout comes after years in which the former spouses appeared able to speak warmly about each other despite their painful history. Kardashian now says some of Odom’s subsequent remarks crossed a line she is unwilling to overlook.

Khloé Kardashian Says Lamar Odom Is ‘Dead To Me’

Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11: Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

Kardashian addressed her current feelings about Odom during the Nov. 12 episode of “The Kardashians,” saying she no longer wants a relationship with him. According to People, Kardashian described some of Odom’s comments as “really distasteful” and said she does not plan to forgive him.

“For me, he’s dead to me,” she said. The statement marks a significant change from the complicated but often compassionate way Kardashian has spoken about her former husband over the years. Kardashian said she does not hate Odom, but she no longer wants him to be part of her life.

She also stressed that her anger is not about wanting gratitude for helping him during one of the most difficult periods of his life. Instead, she said she wants him to stop discussing her in ways she believes diminish what happened between them.

She Regrets Appearing In Lamar Odom’s Netflix Documentary

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Khloé Kardashian attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS)

Much of Kardashian’s frustration centers on her decision to participate in Netflix’s “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom”, which premiered March 31. The documentary revisited Odom’s NBA career, his marriage to Kardashian and the 2015 overdose that nearly killed him. Kardashian was among those interviewed for the film.

She has since said she regrets agreeing to take part. Kardashian explained that Odom asked her to participate and that she agreed as a favor to him. However, after the documentary was released and Odom began discussing their relationship publicly again, she became unhappy with some of what was said.

One particularly sensitive issue involved claims surrounding why Odom married her. Kardashian said she heard suggestions that he had not genuinely loved her and had instead married her because of the attention surrounding her family. She said hearing that after everything they had experienced together was deeply upsetting.

Odom has disputed the suggestion that he married Kardashian for publicity. He previously told EntertainmentNow that he did not need Kardashian for “clout” and maintained that his feelings for her were genuine.

Khloé Says Her Role In His Recovery Was Minimized

Getty NEW YORK – AUGUST 02: Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian attends the Casio “Shock the World” event at The Manhattan Center on August 2, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Another major source of frustration for Kardashian is what she believes was the minimizing of the role she played after Odom’s near-fatal overdose. Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in October 2015 and suffered a severe medical crisis. At the time, Kardashian and Odom were separated and had already filed for divorce.

Kardashian put their divorce proceedings on hold and became heavily involved in his medical care and recovery. She later resumed the divorce process, and their marriage was legally dissolved in 2016.

Her frustration intensified after Odom appeared on “Today” in April. When asked whether Kardashian had saved his life, he credited God with saving him and disputed her account that his late father had wanted doctors to remove him from life support. Kardashian later said she felt those comments discredited what she had done for him.

Kardashian made it clear that she was not looking for praise for supporting Odom. What bothered her, she said, was feeling as though her actions were being diminished. The issue has resurfaced repeatedly in recent months.

EntertainmentNow previously reported on Kardashian’s account of another chaotic period during their marriage, when she and Kris Jenner went to a hotel to retrieve Odom while he was struggling with substance abuse. Kardashian said experiences like those were often hidden from the public while she tried to protect him.

Khloé Kardashian Says The ‘Bridge Is Burned’

Getty DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – MAY 08: Khloé Kardashian is seen in the audience at the annual German Perfume Award Duftstars at Rheinterrasse on May 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation )

Despite their difficult marriage and divorce, Kardashian and Odom had appeared to reach a place where they could acknowledge the love they once shared. Odom has continued to speak affectionately about his ex-wife. While promoting his Netflix documentary earlier this year, he said he would “always have love” for Kardashian, even while acknowledging that he was no longer in love with her.

Kardashian, however, now appears ready to close that chapter completely. She previously said the “bridge is burned” between them, but her latest remarks go even further. The reality star said she does not need Odom to thank her for what she did during his recovery. She simply wants him to stop bringing her into the conversation.

After years of their relationship moving between heartbreak, concern and occasional warmth, the latest Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom fallout suggests Kardashian no longer sees room for another reconciliation.