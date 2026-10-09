Brandi Glanville Reveals Major Medical Update Amid Health Battle

Brandi Glanville is hopeful that exploratory surgery will finally help solve the medical mystery behind her ongoing facial disfigurement.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 53, revealed that she is scheduled to undergo the procedure in a few weeks as she continues searching for answers about her health.

Glanville Is Set to Get Surgery

During the Oct. 8 episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast, Glanville discussed her treatment plans with James Moss. She said she is eager to move forward after years of dealing with unexplained symptoms.

“I’m afraid for my health. Like, I don’t know what’s making me sick,” Glanville admitted, adding that she had “some good news” about her ongoing medical crisis. She has previously said she believes a parasite may be responsible for her condition.

Glanville described some of the unusual sensations she has experienced in her face and neck. After telling a doctor, “I don’t feel like my neck is a part of my body,” she said she learned that there was an unusual area in the region.

“There’s a whole extra piece here … It’s like something made a cove for itself. It’s so crazy,” she recalled.

Watching herself on the reality competition series “Special Forces” also left Glanville alarmed by her appearance. She exited the show after injuring herself during the first challenge.

“I’m like, ‘Holy f–k.’ Like, something is in my face eating it. I know they’re going to find that out when they go in there,” she said, describing how she looked on screen.

Glanville said doctors plan to examine her eustachian tubes, sinuses and gums during the upcoming exploratory surgery. One possible treatment involves inserting a balloon into her eustachian tubes to help improve drainage.

“I am so excited. These past four years. I didn’t think I was going to make it,” she said. “They’re going to go in and hopefully put a balloon in my eustachian tubes and clear that out so that everything can drain.”

She also described unusual rattling sensations around her jawline and the sides of her head. Although she has previously described having a ball of fungus in the area, Glanville said she remains uncertain about what is causing her symptoms.

“I’m pretty sure there’s some sort of worm living in my face. But they said it’s a fungus,” she said, adding that fungi “are alive as well.”

A GoFundMe Was Started Due to the Cost

The health battle has also taken a financial toll. During a Sept. 25 episode of her podcast, Glanville discussed receiving help from friends and fans, including a GoFundMe started by a friend, as she struggles with mounting medical bills.

“I mean, I just had a hard time with all these medical bills but my goal is to pay everyone back,” she said. “I know I’ll work again, I just have to get better first and then I can do anything.”

Despite the uncertainty, Glanville remains optimistic about the next step in her treatment.

As she put it, she is “excited to, like, just get my life back.”