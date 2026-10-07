Which Soap Star Just Celebrated a Decade of Marriage? His Wife Honors the ‘Incredible Life’ They Built

Daytime romances rarely get through a decade without a few interruptions. Between unexpected reunions, family secrets, and weddings that don’t go according to plan, soap characters often take a complicated route to lasting love.

Away from the soap world, one actor and his wife are celebrating a milestone in their own relationship. Ten years after exchanging vows, they have a growing family and a life together that she honored with a loving anniversary message.

The celebration also brought warm wishes from familiar faces across two soap communities. Read on to find out which couple marked the occasion and what their daytime friends had to say.

Gina Comparetto Celebrates 10 Years With Billy Flynn

Billy Flynn’s wife, Gina Comparetto, recently took to Instagram to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

“10 years ago we said ‘I do’,” she wrote, tagging Flynn before continuing, “I love you, our three beautiful babies and the incredible life we built together.”

The couple married on October 1, 2016. A decade later, Comparetto’s message celebrated both their relationship and the family they have welcomed along the way.

Their first son arrived in October 2021, followed by a second son in December 2023. In May 2026, they welcomed a daughter, making this their first wedding anniversary as parents of three.

Her tribute kept the focus on those shared milestones. The “I do” that began their marriage now sits alongside memories of welcoming their children and building the life she described so affectionately.

Flynn’s Daytime Career Connects Salem and Genoa City

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While Comparetto’s post celebrated their personal life, Flynn is familiar to soap fans from two very different fictional families.

He portrayed Chad DiMera on “Days of Our Lives” from 2014 to 2026, spending years bringing the Salem character’s relationships and family drama to the screen.

In 2025, Flynn also began a new daytime chapter in Genoa City, taking on the role of Cane Ashby on “The Young and the Restless.”

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Those roles have connected him with audiences across both shows. His anniversary celebration likewise drew responses from colleagues associated with each soap, offering a glimpse of the friendships surrounding the couple beyond their family life.

For soap fans accustomed to watching Flynn navigate complicated onscreen romances, Comparetto’s message offered something simpler: an appreciation of their marriage and the three children they share.

Soap Colleagues and Fans Send Their Congratulations

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Beth Maitland, who portrays Traci Abbott on “The Young and the Restless,” offered a warm message to the couple.

“You’re both so lucky to have found each other. Congratulations,” she wrote.

Martha Madison, who portrays Belle Black on “Days of Our Lives,”also joined the celebration.

“Happy Anniversary you two. You’re the real deal. Making it all look easy and GORGEOUS!” she commented.

Fans added their own wishes for the years ahead.

“Happy Anniversary to u both and to many more years together,” one viewer wrote.

“Happy Anniversary, love birds! Love you both so much,” another shared.

After a decade of marriage and the arrival of their third child earlier this year, Flynn and Comparetto had plenty to celebrate. Happy anniversary to the couple as they mark 10 years of the life they’ve built together.