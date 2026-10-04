Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hold Hands in 1st Photos Together Since Moving to the U.K.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle were spotted together on Thursday, October 1 for the first time since their move back to Harry’s homeland. The pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand and stopping at a pub in the Cotswolds, which is the scenic area they now call home.

Page Six reports the occasion was lunch at a pub, where Meghan ate gluten-free battered fish and Harry had a chicken, ham, and leek pie, according to the story.

The Sun says the pub they chose, which is located at The Falkland Farms, is a place where the high-profile couple can fit in and be treated the same as the other guests.

The outlet quotes a pub insider as saying that every guest gets “the royal treatment” no matter who they are, and that Meghan and Harry “acted like locals” when they turned up.

Meghan & Harry Recently Reacted to Paparazzi Intrusion at Their Children’s School

Meghan and Harry can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to the new school year. First, they withdrew their children Archie and Lilibet, who are 7 and 5, from the original school they’d planned for the little royals to attend after the overwhelming morning traffic created an unworkable security risk that left the family trapped in a car for too much time. The family then sought out another school.

Then, outlets reported Meghan’s personal phone number was leaked on the internet after her reply to a chat for school moms was screenshotted. It’s not clear whether this happened at the old school or the new one.

In the latest alarming setback, Meghan and Harry say international paparazzi were caught staking out their children’s school.

On September 30, People reported they’d learned that the intruders, described as “two young men carrying backpacks,” were noticed by both school staff and the family’s private security.

The photogs were seen walking near the school’s perimeter and using a white rental van, per the report, which says police identified one of them via his driver’s license as an international photographer working for a European press agency.

Through their reps, Meghan and Harry put out a statement calling the photographers’ choice to case the school “extraordinarily reckless” and called out the paparazzi for “monitoring children as they go about their day.”

The statement also pointed out, “t is concerning enough that certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school. But to behave in this manner in these particular circumstances, and so soon after the incident at RAF Fairford, demonstrates an extraordinary lack of judgment.”

The RAF Fairford incident refers to a recent scare near a Gloucestershire, England airbase on September 27 in which five men were arrested on explosives and terrorism charges. The Metropolitan Police issued an explanation of the incident here.

Prince Harry Embarked on a Whirlwind Set of Appearances Soon After His Return

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Prince Harry has been on a spree of public appearances since returning to England. One of those was his stop at the Clinton Global Initiative meeting, where he made headlines by abruptly stopping in the midst of a speech about the dangers of overreliance on AI and excessive social media use.

The snafu was caused by a malfunction of Harry’s teleprompter, and he returned to the stage to wrap up his remarks around 40 minutes later, People says they observed.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has stayed mostly out of public view until now. Her lunch date with Harry is only the second known time she’s been photographed by the media in public since the move. The first was when she stepped out solo and was seen chatting with fellow Cotswolds resident Ellen Degeneres at a pub called The Three Horseshoes.