Tommy Lee Jones Makes His First Star-Studded Appearance Since the Tragic Passing of His Daughter

Tommy Lee Jones has returned to the red carpet nine months after the death of his daughter, Victoria.

The Oscar-winning actor, 80, stepped out Thursday for the Season 2 premiere of FX’s “The Lowdown” at AFS Cinema in Austin, Texas. Jones stars in the series alongside Ethan Hawke, playing the father of Hawke’s character, Oklahoma “truthstorian” Lee Raybon.

Jones Is Known for Being Private

The appearance marks a rare public outing for Jones, who has generally kept a low profile throughout his career.

Jones’ return comes after a difficult year for his family. His daughter Victoria died Jan. 1, 2026, at age 34. The following day, her family released a statement asking for privacy as they mourned her death.

“We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you,” they said.

In February, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in San Francisco determined that Victoria died from the “toxic effects of cocaine” and ruled her death an “accident,” according to PEOPLE.

Victoria had followed her father into acting, although she worked on screen only occasionally. She made her film debut in Jones’ 2002 movie “Men in Black II” and later appeared in his 2005 directorial debut, “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.”

He Previously Gushed About His Daughter

Jones previously spoke warmly about his daughter’s abilities as an actress.

In a 2006 interview with The New Yorker that has resurfaced following her death, Jones discussed working with Victoria on “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.”

“She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,” he told the outlet of Victoria at the time. “When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”

Jones also recalled one memorable incident from the film’s production, when Victoria struggled to get out of bed early enough to make it to the set.

The actor said Victoria was supposed to report for work at 5 a.m. but refused to get up one morning.

“I fired my daughter,” Jones said.

“She had to get up at 5 A.M. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her,” he told the outlet.

According to Jones, the production crew ultimately intervened.

“Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.”

Victoria’s acting credits were limited, but her work with her father gave the pair an opportunity to share the screen. Jones, meanwhile, has built a career spanning decades and a wide range of genres.

He won an Academy Award for his role in 1993’s “The Fugitive” and has also starred in movies including “Blown Away” and the “Men in Black” franchise, where he appeared opposite Will Smith.

Now, Jones is back in the spotlight with “The Lowdown,” taking on another father role as the FX drama returns for its second season.

His appearance at the Austin premiere offered fans a rare glimpse of the actor as he continues his work following an especially difficult year for his family.