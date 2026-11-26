Adam Sandler couldn’t be prouder of Ezra Frech following his big win on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The Paralympic gold medalist, 21, has received an outpouring of love since taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy alongside his professional dance partner, Daniella Karagach, on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Among those celebrating his victory is Sandler, who has known the athlete since he was a child.

The “Happy Gilmore” actor shared a heartfelt video message on Wednesday, Nov. 25, congratulating Frech on his latest accomplishment while reflecting on their yearslong friendship.

“Ezra, oh my goodness, you are the king again. You are just a stud,” Sandler said. “We’ve known you since you were a little kid. You’ve always been the man. We’ve always loved you. We’ve always talked about you.”

The comedian went on to praise Frech for the impact he’s had on others since childhood.

“You are, and have been since elementary school, been a massive inspiration for all, and you did it again, bud. You inspire the world,” he continued.

Sandler wished the newly crowned “DWTS” champion continued success and encouraged him to enjoy the moment. He wrapped up his message by sending love to Frech’s family and blowing a kiss to the camera.

Inside Adam Sandler & Ezra Frech’s Longtime Friendship

Sandler’s support for Frech goes back long before the athlete stepped onto the ballroom floor.

According to TheWrap, the two connected through the Frech family’s Angel City Sports organization in Southern California, which Sandler has supported for years.

Frech, who was born without most of his left leg, has been involved in adaptive sports since childhood. The organization’s Angel City Games offers more than 20 different adaptive sports through a Paralympic-style event.

In 2016, Sandler attended the second annual Angel City Games in Los Angeles, where he was photographed playing wheelchair basketball with a young Frech.

A decade later, the actor is among several celebrities who have shown their support for the Paralympic athlete throughout his latest journey. Jennifer Garner also rallied behind Frech, encouraging her followers to vote for him during the competition, as previously reported.

Ezra Frech Makes History With Emotional ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Victory

Frech became the first amputee and the youngest male contestant to win “Dancing With the Stars.”

He and Karagach earned a combined score of 90 out of 90 for their three finale performances, including an emotional freestyle set to Linkin Park’s “Numb.”

During the freestyle, Frech’s prosthetic leg unexpectedly came off. However, the athlete continued dancing before putting it back on with assistance from Karagach and fellow professional dancer Alan Bersten.

According to TV Insider, Frech had expressed concerns about his prosthetic potentially coming off during a live performance as early as the season premiere in September.

“If it happens on show day, I’m screwed,” he admitted at the time.

During a Wednesday appearance on “Good Morning America,” Frech explained that starting the freestyle without his prosthetic was intentional. However, it didn’t properly secure when he put it back on during the routine.

Despite the mishap, the pair earned a perfect score for their performance and received high praise from the judges.

Frech and Karagach ultimately beat figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, who finished in second place.

The duo became emotional when host Alfonso Ribeiro announced them as the season 35 champions.

“This is the most special moment of my life,” Frech said. “Thank you, everyone, for voting, thank you for believing in us.”