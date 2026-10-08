‘RHUGT’ Cast Reveal Which Housewife Surprised Them Most in Real Life

Teresa Giudice may be known for some of the most memorable moments in “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” history, but her fellow Housewives say her personality away from the cameras might surprise viewers.

During Glamour‘s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” friendship test, the cast answered questions about their relationships, personal experiences and time together on the Bravo franchise.

When asked which cast member surprised them most in person compared with their television persona, several women immediately named Giudice.

The group described her as noticeably quieter and more relaxed than audiences might expect, offering a different perspective on the longtime reality star.

Their conversation also highlighted the friendships the women developed while traveling together.

Teresa Giudice’s Personality Surprises Her Fellow Housewives

During the friendship test, the women reflected on the difference between knowing someone through television and spending time with them personally.

One cast member recalled meeting Giudice during an earlier season of “Ultimate Girls Trip” and discovering a personality that contrasted with her reputation on “RHONJ.”

The Housewife described Giudice as “very down to earth and sweet and loving,” explaining that her impression had previously centered on memorable television moments, including Giudice’s famous table flip.

Other women agreed that Giudice tends to be one of the quietest members of the group.

One described her as calm, while another suggested viewers might be surprised to learn how reserved she can be.

The discussion offered a positive look at Giudice beyond the dramatic moments that helped establish her place in Housewives history.

Earlier in the video, the cast also shared a story about Giudice’s loyalty during their travels.

According to the women, Giudice offered to stay behind with a fellow cast member at an airport, even though doing so could have meant missing her scheduled flight.

The gesture prompted one woman to describe Giudice as a loyal friend, adding another personal detail to the group’s discussion.

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 29: Teresa Giudice attends at Spago on November 29, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Cast Celebrate Their Friendships

The Glamour video also gave the Housewives an opportunity to exchange compliments and reflect on the relationships they formed during filming.

Porsha Williams offered particularly warm praise for Lisa Barlow, describing her as lovable, confident and genuine.

Williams explained that she felt an immediate connection with Barlow when they met.

“I feel like I knew you before,” Williams told her, describing their connection as an instant friendship.

Other cast members exchanged compliments about their kindness, creativity and willingness to support one another.

The conversation eventually turned toward whether the women would travel together again.

Several expressed enthusiasm about reuniting, with one suggesting that their adventures could become an ongoing series.

Another revealed that she had already booked a trip with Barlow.

The women also described “Ultimate Girls Trip” as a meaningful bonding experience that helped them establish friendships quickly.

Their responses reinforced the personal connections that developed alongside the franchise’s memorable television moments.

For Giudice and her fellow Housewives, Glamour’s friendship test offered an opportunity to celebrate the personalities and relationships viewers do not always see during their respective shows.