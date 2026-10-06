Sam Hanna Returns to the ‘NCIS’ Universe in ‘NCIS: New York’ — Here’s How to Watch

LL Cool J fans will not want to miss Sam Hanna’s return to the “NCIS” universe. He stars in “NCIS: New York” opposite Scott Caan, and there are a few options to watch it live as well as on demand.

The “NCIS” spinoff brings a new vibe, moving away from Los Angeles and actually filming in New York City. It makes the city a character of its own, something that is focused on heavily throughout the premiere. Now it’s time to delve into all the options to watch, as well as the one thing that brings Sam to NYC in the first place.

How to Watch ‘NCIS: New York’ Live

CBS CBS Original Series NCIS,: NEW YORK premiering on October 6, 2026, 9:00 PM ET/PT Pictured: Devin Druid Sean Sullivan , Shane Harper as Wyatt Sellers and Jacqueline Byers as Addison “Addy” Ross Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

There is one channel to watch “NCIS: New York” on. The new spinoff will air on CBS, and it is sandwiched between the mothership and the prequel series, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This is where it will air every Tuesday, starting tonight, Oct. 6, 2026.

There are a few ways to stream CBS online. You can stick to the old-fashioned way through your cable provider, but plenty of people ahve now cut the cord. Fubo TV, Sling TV, and other similar providers have started offering live options.

Then there’s Paramount+. This streaming platform has a live viewing option for some subscription levels, so check to see if you have that.

If you don’t have the live viewing, there is some great news. “NCIS: New York” will join Paramount+ the day after, with episodes dropping around 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesdays, along with the rest of the “NCIS” franchise.

What to Expect on ‘NCIS: New York’

CBS CBS Original Series NCIS,: NEW YORK premiering on October 6, 2026, 9:00 PM ET/PT Pictured: Jennifer Beals as Robyn Wells, Scott Caan as Nick Schaeffer, LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Devin Druid Sean Sullivan Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The pilot episode is going to set up the team, giving viewers a chance to get to know the various characters. Then there will be a chance to see why Sam is moving to the city. Since the end of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” he has been focused on special missions. At first, that took him to “NCIS: Hawaii” with his REACT team, but after the loss of that team, he focused on remaining solo.

Now a personal case brings him to New York, and he makes it clear that he needs to work it. The team is more than happy to have him join, and that eventually leads to him teaming up with the rest of them. We’ll get to see how the team takes to having a legend like Sam Hanna join in with them, along with how he’s dealing with the loss that he has faced. Hopefully, there will be a mention of Hetty at some point, after learning that she made it out of Syria alive.

Play

The series promises that New York City will be a character within the series. After all, production moved there despite the higher cost of filming in the city. The backdrop was necessary for this one, compared to the likes of the mothership, which is supposed to be set in Virginia. It’s much like how “NCIS: Hawaii” needed to film in that state, and “NCIS: New Orleans” was located in the jazz state.

“NCIS: New York” will air Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS and stream the following day on Paramount+.