Brad Pitt, 62, & Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33, Shine in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made a rare red carpet appearance on Friday, October 9, at the 2026 Albies, hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice at the Natural History Museum in London, England. And the couple looked so happy to be there!

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Look Gorgeous on the Red Carpet

Getty Brad Pitt at the 2026 Albies in London, England

Photos from the event show Pitt and de Ramon sitting at a table, and while only the back of her head is visible, Pitt can be seen grinning. The veteran actor looks relaxed and happy. In other photos, Pitt and de Ramon posed on the red carpet. She looked gorgeous in a full-length gray-green sheer and lace dress, while Pitt opted for a classic tuxedo: a black suit, white collared shirt, and black bow tie. He also wore oversized glasses.

Getty Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the 2026 Albies in London, England

“This year’s Albie honorees embody the values at the heart of our foundation. Through these awards, we want them—and everyone advocating for justice around the globe—to know that the world is watching and that they are not alone,” George and Amal Clooney said in a statement to WWD. The couple founded the event, and British comedian Graham Norton hosted it.

“This year’s honorees are Kyrgyz journalists Bolot Temirov and Makhabat Tazhibek Kyzy; Malawian girls’ rights advocate Vanessa Mwangala; American photojournalist Lynsey Addario; Congolese organization Justice Plus, and Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft and human rights advocate,” WWD reports.

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Timeline

Getty Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon pose at the “Heart of the Beast” event during the 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival

Pitt and de Ramon have been romantically linked since November 2022 when they were spotted at a concert, but their first public appearance was at the 2024 British Grand Prix, People reports. A few months later, they made their first red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

In a 2025 GQ interview, Pitt was asked whether his public appearance with de Ramon was planned ahead of his “F1” film. “No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” he said. “If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

When Pitt and de Ramon first linked up, a source told People they had been “dating for a few months” after meeting “through a mutual friend.” De Ramon split from her husband, “The Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley, in September 2022, and their divorce was finalized in February 2024.

In September 2024, a source told People that their relationship was serious. “He’s serious about Ines,” they said. “He’s very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She’s easygoing, and everyone likes her.”

The pair appear to be getting more comfortable in the public eye as their relationship matures, with more regular public appearances, including attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July.