Katie Holmes, 47, Is Absolutely Gorgeous in Makeup-Free Appearance on the Red Carpet

is living her best life, and she looked so happy on the red carpet of the New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. The event took place on Friday, October 9, and the “Happy Hours” actress was joined on the red carpet by her new boyfriend, New York City-based contemporary artist Jason Bard Yarmosky. Holmes looked gorgeous, with a fresh-faced, makeup-free look.

Katie Holmes & Jason Bard Yarmosky Stun on the Red Carpet

Getty Jason Bard Yarmosky and Katie Holmes attend the 64th New York Film Festival

At the event, Holmes wore brown trousers, a white silk blouse, and a brown jacket. She left her hair loose and wore no makeup. She smiled for photos as Yarmosky embraced her. He wore black trousers, a cream sweater, and a black leather jacket. He also looked so happy to be there.

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Katie Holmes & Jason Bard Yarmosky’s Relationship History

The couple was first linked in July 2026, after they were first spotted in East Hampton, New York. They have since made several public appearances and seem comfortable showing off their relationship, including with affectionate posts on social media.

“They’ve become close pretty quickly,” a source told People of the couple in September. “Katie feels very comfortable with him. She’s having a lot of fun. They really enjoy spending time together and had an amazing summer.”

In September, the couple was photographed spending time together in Lake Como, Italy. “Katie loves traveling with him, and the Lake Como trip was very special,” the source shared. “She loves that he’s creative and passionate about his work. They have a lot in common. They’re supportive and show up for events that are important to each other. They both enjoy being part of each other’s worlds.”

Holmes’ last post with Yarmosky was on September 26. In a video, the couple could be seen enjoying their time in Milan for the Tod’s Spring Summer 2027 Women’s Fashion Show.

Holmes also posted photos on Instagram from an event hosted by Net-a-Porter on September 11. “Thank you @netaporter for a wonderful evening celebrating incredible women @cindycrawford,” she wrote in the caption. She posed for a photo alongside Cindy Crawford. The event was just over a week before Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber, died on September 20. He was 27.

Katie Holmes Embraces Aging Gracefully

At 47, Holmes is regularly praised for aging gracefully and being comfortable in her skin. In 2021, she appeared makeup-free for People’s Beautiful Issue. In an accompanying interview, she said, “I embrace my age with gratitude, and I don’t worry about not having makeup on. My joy comes from within,” Cover Media reports.

She continued, “I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible. I take care of my skin by cleaning it every morning and evening, and wearing a lot of hyaluronic (acid) serum and moisturizer. I am a big fan of Dr. Sturm; I regularly get (her) facials and use her products.” The actress also emphasized the importance of sunscreen and rarely wearing makeup. “When I leave the house, I make sure I’m wearing sunscreen and a lip gloss,” she said.