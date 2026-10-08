Ben Affleck Opens Up on Current Relationship with ‘Gone Girl’ Co-Star Rosamund Pike – ‘I’m Still Afraid of Her’

Ben Affleck still hasn’t gotten over “Gone Girl.” The filmmaker starred alongside Rosamund Pike in David Fincher’s 2014 blockbuster thriller. Pike’s performance was unanimously praised, receiving an Oscar nomination for her role. Affleck was paired with the actress, playing her hapless husband who is caught in her web of lies and manipulation. 12 years later, the actor is still not over the performance that Pike delivered. Despite the actress playing a character, Affleck was so shaken by it that he still can’t interact with her normally.

In an interview with Variety, Affleck, 54, opened up about how he views Pike, 47. The two have rarely crossed paths since, but the “Good Will Hunting” star isn’t over the dynamic they had on set. Affleck also went into detail about filming “Gone Girl” and his experience shooting it.

Ben Affleck Prefers To Keep A Distance From Rosamund Pike Because Of Her Performance

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Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike’s chemistry made “Gone Girl” a talking point in 2014. The film became a massive box office hit, delivering both stars one of their biggest successes. But Affleck’s bewilderment at Pike wasn’t restricted to the screen. The actor admitted to Variety that he remains genuinely “afraid” of his former co-star more than a decade later.

The 54-year-old said he and Pike haven’t crossed paths much since the film was released. The actor joked that he can’t move past Pike’s unhinged character even though he knows she’s not like that in real life. Any time they do meet, Affleck claims he keeps the interaction at an arm’s length.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, Rosamund. How are you?’” Affleck told the outlet how it goes when they interact. “She still has that, sort of, look. You know what I mean?”

The Oscar winner jokingly imitated Pike’s accent when talking about how she greets him. Despite the actress remaining perfectly friendly, Affleck feels apprehensive about her intentions. The “Animals” director said that Pike’s “great performance” is still on his mind when in her presence.

While his claims of being afraid of Pike were in good humor, his praise of her acting skills was genuine. Affleck said he “loved every day on that movie” when speaking about “Gone Girl.” His appreciation for the experience largely comes from collaborating with director David Fincher.

Ben Affleck Doesn’t Think He Got To Know Rosamund Pike For Real

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Ben Affleck feels like he doesn’t know how Rosamund Pike is in real life. The actress was so deep into character on the “Gone Girl” set that Affleck thinks she’s “enigmatic and mysterious” to him. Even so, the A-lister has nothing but good things to say about the movie, particularly its director.

Affleck told Variety that he “would do anything” that Fincher would ask. His commitment was so great that the actor gladly agreed to bare it all for the famous shower scene with Pike. Affleck opted not to wear a prosthesis, as he placed complete trust in Fincher’s capabilities.

The “Good Will Hunting” star continues to have no regrets about starring in “Gone Girl.” Affleck revealed he and Fincher are still close, and he would love to work with him again. The 54-year-old called Fincher “one of the great filmmakers” and said the latter had “enriched” his life by giving him the part in his film.