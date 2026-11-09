Justin Timberlake Walks Runway with Niece and Both Sons – See the Adorable Pictures

Justin Timberlake made it a family day at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 19th annual fashion show. The singer, 45, attended the event with his niece, Zaya, 7, and two sons. Rose is the daughter of Timberlake’s in-laws, Rose and Justin Biel, making him extended family due to his marriage to Jessica Biel, 44.

The wholesome moment took place at the event, where Timberlake held the hands of Zaya and his sons, Silas and Phineas. Zaya has Down syndrome, while the singer was once a GLOBAL Ambassador for the foundation. He was there to support his niece, and bringing his sons along showed a united family front.

The appearance also gives fans a look into Timberlake’s relationship with his wife’s family and the bond he has with his in-laws.

Justin Timberlake Supported His Beloved Niece On The Runway

Getty

Justin Timberlake was a doting uncle at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation event. The Grammy winner accompanied his brother-in-law and his wife, and he was openly affectionate toward his niece, Zaya. The family began by posing for the cameras before Timberlake took Zaya to the runway.

The 45-year-old held Zaya in his arms as he walked onto the runway with his two sons. Timberlake’s older child was in full flow, flashing shades in an all-black ensemble as he held his cousin’s hand while his father held the other. It was a heartwarming sight, made even more wholesome when Timberlake danced on the stage with Zaya in his arms.

The Grammy winner and his wife, Jessica Biel, have always been very close with her side of the family. The pair also shared a statement to voice their support for Zaya and the GLOBAL organization.

“Jessica and I adore Zaya, and we couldn’t be prouder of the remarkable difference she is making in the world,” Timberlake shared in his statement. “Every person with Down syndrome deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and that’s why GLOBAL’s work means so much to our family.”

Justin Timberlake Calls Himself A ‘Proud Uncle’

Getty

Justin Timberlake gushed about his niece on Instagram soon after the event. The singer and actor shared another angle of himself dancing with Zaya on the stage. Timberlake captioned the post with a loving tribute to his niece as well.

“We walked my beautiful niece Zaya down the @globaldownsyndrome runway last night,” the 45-year-old celebrated on his Instagram Stories, along with multiple other pictures. “Proud uncle!”

Timberlake did double duty as a loving father, too. The Grammy winner held his younger son, Phineas, in his other hand as he led the kids on the runway. Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, were happy to support their cousin at the event.

While Phineas was slightly subdued compared to his older brother, both boys were all smiles on the stage as their father led them to a dance.

Timberlake’s appearance was a repeat of the same event from the previous year that his wife had completed. Jessica Biel was the one who had led her niece on the ramp at the show’s last event. Her husband’s role this time around shows just how committed they are to their family.