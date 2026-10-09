Michael Douglas Shares Emotional Moment He Really ‘Disappointed’ His Father

Michael Douglas has vulnerably shared a moment where he felt like he really disappointed his father Kirk. The actor recently released his tell-all memoir titled ‘One Helluva Ride’, which delves into all kinds of areas of his life from dating and infidelity to addiction and more.

What Did Michael Reveal?

Getty

Off the back of releasing his memoir, Michael went onto “Andy Cohen Live” to have a chat, and that’s where he brought up the moment where he felt like he really disappointed his dad.

Michael recalled telling his father that he would not be getting the lead role in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, which went on to receive massive success. It’s a decision that Michael knows to this day really hurt his dad.

It was decided that the role needed to go to someone younger, and it ultimately ended up being filled by actor Jack Nicholson.

Michael shared: “Let’s go back to the first conversation where I had to tell dad that he’s not playing the part. That was a killer conversation. Where I looked him in the eyes and said, ‘You’re not playing the part’.”

Though Kirk still made money from the film working on it, Michael knew it wasn’t the same. He continued: “I shared my producing fees back then with Dad; we split it. And he made more money off of that than he had in any picture he’d ever done. But that doesn’t preclude the fact that R.P. McMurphy was one of the three best parts he could have possibly had.”

Another Regret

Michael also regrets that he didn’t mention his father’s name when the film went on to win five Academy Awards. Speaking about it, the star admitted: “The fact that I forgot his name that night broke my heart. But on the other hand, I think subtly it was something about me wanting to get the credit. Because he had found the book originally and I had taken it over, wanting to produce the picture with Saul [Zaentz] and made the choice decisions we had with casting. I think I was too young to really free myself up to give that acknowledgement.”

According to Michael, his father never expressed that he was upset and understood that he had to make his own way in Hollywood. Though Michael still feels regrets regardless. He told Andy: “I think he [his father] understood. Because for a long time I was under the shadow. He was such a dominant, incredibly powerful, just everything … He was a dynamic guy, but in hindsight, yes, I’m ashamed. I hold onto regrets, you know, and revenge. I have no problem talking in the book about two or three people that I’m not fond of.”

In addition to chatting about people he wasn’t fond of in his book, Michael also shared a terrifying anecdote about how someone planned an attack on his life at the Oscars back in the 80s. Fortunately Michael was okay but naturally incredibly shaken up. We commend how open he has been in his new book.