‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans Recommend Cozy Comfort Shows, Including a Hit Hallmark Series

There is just something about “Gilmore Girls” that brings all the cozy comfort one needs in their down time. It might be the small-town charm, the full-on autumn vibes, the life lessons, or even the quirky characters in Stars Hollow. Whatever draws you in, finding another show that brings those same feelings can be difficult.

Enter an r/GilmoreGirls Reddit thread. A few days ago, one fan asked the fandom for help finding another show to watch with similar vibes. They wrote:

“Someone gives me another comfort show after rewatching GG for the hundredth time ughhh. I don’t want another ASP show, but i would like a show that is unfailingly a feel-good show like GG, that is not vulgar and feels like a warm tight hug after a long tiring day at work 🥹”

And let’s be real, that description is pretty much the perfect way to describe a comfort show. Yep, fans had plenty of suggestions ready to go.

‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans Share Their Favorite Comfort Shows

The Reddit comments included a pretty wide range of recommendations.

One fan suggested “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” calling it “a cozy 90s throwback” filled with lightheartedness and fun outfits. Another picked “The West Wing,” admitting that it can get intense at times but describing it as “overall optimistic and feel good.”

“Northern Exposure” was another suggestion, with one fan pointing out its quirky small-town characters, ensemble cast, sometimes bizarre storylines, and connection to “Gilmore Girls.”

Then there was “Hart of Dixie,” which seems like an especially understandable choice for anyone looking for another small-town series. One commenter said, “reminds me a lot of GG, small town with quirky characters.”

“Downton Abbey” also made the list, with one fan describing it as “cozy vintage English village life vibes with lots of drama.” They admitted it could be “very cheesy and over the top at times but still endearing.”

One person kept it simple, commenting “Charmed” in all caps with three heart emoji.

And that’s not even all of the suggestions. Others included “Best Medicine,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Ugly Betty,” and many more.

Honestly, there are a lot of different directions a “Gilmore Girls” fan could go when looking for their next comfort watch. But, as Hallmark fans, one particular recommendation got our attention.

Fans Say ‘Good Witch’ Has Major Stars Hollow Vibes

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That show was “Good Witch.” One person started the discussion with an enthusiastic comment:

“Good Witch. So f***ing cozy. I’ve never seen any of the movies, just the show.”

To which another fan replied:

“Everything is low stakes drama and I need that in my life lol.”

Another viewer had a similar reaction, writing:

“Good Witch gives me real cozy GG vibes! Small town, female leads, lots of autumn, funny characters that all know each other, very low stakes. It is less dramatic but still very watchable imo. My nervous system cannot handle anything more than this 😆”

And someone responded simply, saying:

“Omg I love it! 🥰”

Honestly, that description makes a pretty convincing case for why “Good Witch” would appeal to someone looking for a “Gilmore Girls” replacement. Both shows put a lot of focus on their small-town settings, the people who live there, and the relationships between those characters.

“Good Witch” follows Cassie Nightingale, a woman living in the fictional town of Middleton with her daughter, Grace. The Hallmark series ran for seven seasons, giving viewers plenty of time to get to know the characters and settle into the town’s world.

Of course, “Good Witch” has its own magical element, while Stars Hollow is very much its own kind of weird. Still, it seems like the combination of familiar faces, small-town happenings, female leads, and relatively low-stakes drama is exactly what some “Gilmore Girls” fans are looking for.

And the Reddit comments did not stop there. One person wrote:

“I came here to suggest this!!”

Another added:

“Love that show! The movies are amazing as well. When I do a rewatch, I watch all of the movies first and then the show.”

Someone else summed up their relationship with the series pretty perfectly:

“My husband calls it my easy listening show lol.”

Yep. That might be the ultimate compliment for a comfort show.

Not Every Fan is Sold On ‘Good Witch’ & That’s Okay

Of course, not everyone in the discussion was ready to jump over to Middleton. One person commented:

“Good witch is one of the only shows I never finished. There’s boring, there’s super boring, then there is good witch 😭”

Another fan responded by pointing out that the movies and television series had some differences:

“To be fair the movies vs show were different for Good Witch… movies was before she became a widow”

That is an important distinction for anyone who has only seen one part of the franchise. “Good Witch” began as a series of Hallmark movies before becoming the television series starring Catherine Bell.

The conversation also turned into a little Hallmark+ appreciation session.

“Hallmark+ is my go to station for low drama comfort. I really need it these days!” one fan wrote.

Another replied:

“Same! Especially their cheesy Christmas movies!! Even though they start ‘countdown to Christmas’ earlier and earlier every year 🤣”

And honestly, sometimes that is exactly what a person needs from television. Not every show needs to have huge twists, complicated mysteries, or characters constantly making terrible decisions. Sometimes you just want to spend time with characters you like in a town where the biggest problem of the week probably isn’t going to ruin your entire life.

Those looking for their next “Gilmore Girls” comfort watch, can look no further; “Good Witch” certainly seems to have found a new audience. And if the Reddit comments are anything to go by, fans who want small-town charm, quirky characters, autumn vibes, and low-stakes drama may want to give Middleton a chance.

“Gilmore Girls” now airs on Hallmark and streams via Hulu/Disney+ and Prime Video.

And for those interested in watching the “Good Witch” franchise in all its glory, our guide here explains the watch order including both the movies and the show.